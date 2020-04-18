  1. Travel

Tick Off Your Bucket List from Home with Airbnb’s Online Experiences

By

Most of us are desperately seeking new and interesting things to do while stuck at home. Though travel isn’t an option right now, museums, parks, and even whole countries are offering clever ways for us to feed our wanderlust virtually. This month, Airbnb announced it was moving some of its bespoke Airbnb Experiences online. The best part: Most are dirt cheap compared to their real-world counterparts.

airbnb online experiences cello
Airbnb

Like most travel-related companies, Airbnb suspended its in-person Experiences through the end of April. Given the current situation, however, that postponement is likely to be extended. Last week, the company moved some of those experiences to a virtual, Zoom-based platform with more than 50 offerings in 30 countries. The catalog of Online Experiences includes traditional workshop-style classes for cooking, creative drawing, mixology, and meditation. But, the most interesting of these center around one-of-a-kind experiences like Olympian-led, high-intensity workouts, virtual meet-and-greets with South African penguins, and live tango lessons.

Most, like an introduction to cooking Mexican salsas, a group baking experience for families, and a meditation session with a Buddhist monk from Osaka — are easy to move online as they don’t necessarily require in-person participation. But, others — like visiting a rescue goat sanctuary in the Catskills Mountains, experiencing a day in the life of an Olympic Bobsledder, and touring Chernobyl with volunteers working to save the local dog population — have surprisingly gone virtual as well.

In an official announcement, Head of Airbnb Experiences, Catherine Powell said, “Human connection is at the core of what we do. With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”

Since launching in 2016, Airbnb Experiences has provided amateur tour guides worldwide with a unique platform to offer niche experiences in their own hometowns. In the wake of an unprecedented economic downturn, Online Experiences offers a glimmer of hope for these tour providers whose businesses are currently at a standstill. The platform allows hosts to earn at least a small income while the world is forced to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to Airbnb’s real-world Experiences, the Online Experiences are surprisingly affordable. Most range from just a few dollars up to around $65 per person. Either way, they’re guaranteed to be way more interesting than whatever’s in your Netflix queue (except for Tiger King, of course).

Editors' Recommendations

The Hassle of Selling a Used Car Online

selling a used car

The Best Sleeping Pads for Getting Your Beauty Rest While Camping

Nemo Vector Sleeping Pad Lifestyle

The Best Online Resources for Parents and Their Kids

online resources kids parents

7 Ways to Travel at Home During the Coronavirus Lockdown

travel from home vacation photos

JetBlue Founder’s Breeze Airways to Serve Off-the-Beaten-Path Airports

airport airplane luggage carryon

The Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States

Casey's Irish Pub

The Best Tiny House Hotels and Guesthouses in the United States

7 Books to Inspire and Prep an Antarctica Adventure

Explore Jasper: An Essential Guide to Canada’s Most Epic National Park

Lotus Caravans’ 2020 Off Grid Travel Trailer Is Designed to Go Almost Anywhere

Air New Zealand Announces Bunk Bed Sleep Pods for Economy Passengers

air-new-zealand-skynest

Live Free in NYC as Lower Manhattan’s Explorer-In-Chief

new york city lower manhattan lower east side

How Growing Up Changes Your Spring Break Plans

family on spring break

Book Your All-Inclusive Stay Aboard the International Space Station for $55 million

The Best Language-Learning Apps