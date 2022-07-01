While Travel May Be Tough, These New Leisure Trips Are Worth the Time

Let’s face it: Travel is a beast right now. Expensive fares, congested terminals, and canceled flights all add up to a large headache. If you can bear it, though, you can score some big game that has emerged amid of an industry in chaos.

Wine Flies Free

Get your Riedel glasses ready, Aha! airlines is ready to take you to the best grapes in the American West. And until November 30, travelers can fly a case of wine home for free.

Powered by ExpressJet Airlines, Aha! aims to provide air service for travelers in smaller communities, many of which have seen reduced air service over the past decade. Convenient, short, nonstop flights from Aha! help people find their way to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region.

Wine Flies Free prefaces Aha! flights that will soon link up Reno-Tahoe and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa — connecting wine lovers with California wine country in just under an hour. This new location joins Aha! wine country destinations in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Keep an eye out for Aha!, as the airline will soon partner with resorts, casinos, and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.

Wild Finds North

Just a 90-minute jump from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan, Alaska is an incredible locale for wild outdoor adventures. Ketchikan isn’t nicknamed “The Salmon Capital of the World” for nothing.

Beloved for its rich Alaskan culture and pristine wilderness, you can now access this vast natural splendor with three new North River guided fishing boats to add to opportunities amid the vast Tongass National Forest. Sitting on the isolated Revillagigedo Island, resort visitors can reconnect and cross off bucket-list trips in a private setting. Floatplane fishing adventures, oyster farm tours, and fjord cruises topped off with salmon roe and wine pairings make for a good start on that list.

A German Connection

In the summertime, the smell of sausage tinges the air under blue skies and medieval cathedrals in Frankfurt, Germany. When it’s warm in Salt Lake City, former ski resorts and national parks beckon to be explored on two feet, two wheels, or any other transport apropos for a great outdoor expanse. Literal worlds apart, Lufthansa has now connected the two.

A few weeks, the German airline’s Eurowings Discover division confirmed a brand-new getaway from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt. Salt Lake City joins existing Eurowings Discover North American getaways to Fort Myers, Tampa Bay, and Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be the first airline to offer nonstop flights from Europe’s German-speaking region to Salt Lake City,” Eurowings Discover Chief Commercial Officer Helmut Woelfel said at the June ceremony. “With Eurowings Discover’s full integration into the Lufthansa Group network, it was never easier for travelers from all over Europe to visit fascinating Utah and its surroundings.”

The route from the New World to the Old is scheduled to operate three times weekly — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Eurowings Discover plans for the getaway service to run through the summer schedule until October 14, stopping until flights resume in summer 2023.

