The Manual Spirit Awards 2019: Redux

Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, the gang’s all here as Nicole, Sam, and Greg sit down with … The Manual’s own Sam Slaughter to discuss The Manual Spirit Awards 2019!

Now in its second year, The Spirit Awards are back and better than ever. With eight categories — bourbon, rye, American single malt, vodka, gin, unaged rum, aged rum, and liqueur — The Manual team selected what they felt were the best of the best craft spirits in America. After discussing how The Spirit Awards came about and what it takes to put together the package (it’s harder than it sounds), the gang digs into . the spirits themselves.

It wouldn’t be a good discussion about spirits, though, without trying some, so our ever-ready-to-please hosts try out a couple of the spirits during the show, discussing why they won and what is so special about them. We’re not saying that this leads to some deviations from the script … but we’re not not saying that, either.

From what they taste like to how they exemplify the category to Nicole’s love of all things Texas, the gang covers everything in this episode. If you’re looking for new spirits, or simply want to hear Nicole’s Texas drawl, then this episode is for you. You will not be disappointed.

