Discovering LA’s Hidden Culinary Gems with Off Menu’s Lucas Kwan Peterson

Los Angeles Times

Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, the gang’s all here as Nicole, Sam, and Greg sit down with Los Angeles Times food critic and host of the new web series Off Menu, Lucas Kwan Peterson.

Off Menu is a look at the food of Los Angeles, but more importantly an exploration of the people that make the food. Whether it’s exploring LA’s Chinatown or heading to Tijuana to eat tacos, Peterson is on the hunt for the stories behind the dishes.

This is not the first time Peterson has done a series about food. Before his work at the LA Times, his food writing career saw him at Eater, among other places. On the show, Peterson talks about how he got where he is — and how he more or less got lucky and fell into his job.

Peterson also talks about what is next for the show. With ten episodes in the current season, he talks about what the next season might contain.

Finally, Greg grills Peterson about his time as a Jeopardy champion — and what it takes to shoot multiple shows in a row.

