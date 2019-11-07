Talking Hemp Spirits with SoNo 1420’s Ted Dumbauld

Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, the gang’s all here (and all in studio!) as Nicole, Sam, and Greg sit down with Ted Dumbauld, founder of 1420 Artisan Distillers to talk about spirits made with hemp.

After a career spent not in the cannabis industry, Dumbauld worked with a company to turn it around — and turn it around he did. Then, during a trip to Kentucky — and after a few whiskeys — he got to thinking. If you can use hemp in other products, why not alcohol? Thus, the basis for SoNo 1420 was born.

After a discussion of the differences between hemp and marijuana (as well as the legal issues surrounding the hemp and marijuana as it pertains to buying the product for future distillation), Dumbauld digs into how the spirits are made. In total, they make three gins, a vodka, and two whiskeys. Dumbauld explains how they came up with the recipes for each, before the crew gets to do a tasting of the vodka, navy strength gin, and the bourbon.

Spirits made with hemp are a novel thing and, depending on how hemp is treated in the near future, could be a much bigger industry, so why not learn about it on the ground floor?

