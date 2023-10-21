 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

AI created the absolute worst snowboarding video of all time, and it’s must-watch cringe

Remember: AI can create, but it can't be creative

Tom Kilpatrick
By
A snowboarder sprays snow into the air.
Joshua Reddekopp / Unsplash

With the snow just about starting to settle on what looks to be a monumental snowboarding season, it’s that time of year when the YouTube snowboarding vaults start racking up the views. Perhaps you’re a snowboard geek trying to pin down the minutia of nailing your next trick, or you’re looking for a full-length video to watch as you wax your snowboard and raise those stokes levels even higher.

I don’t know what you want to see in a snowboarding video, but I can guarantee it doesn’t come from AI. While I’m still wary of the capabilities of our future computer overlords — it’s making cocktails and helping improve sports performance — and cautious of being too dismissive of it, just in case it reads this when it eventually takes over, I have to say, it hasn’t got the hang of snowboarding yet.

Recommended Videos

Sure, AI can render a clean image, but only humans can make snowboarding look like poetry in motion. Not convinced that it can be that bad? Check it out below.

AIr Time | Me Myself And AI | #ai #artificialintelligence #snowboarding

If there’s one good thing I can say about this video — and I had to dig deep to find it — it’s the fact that no matter how bad my action camera footage looks next season, I always have a counterargument lined up to anyone who claims I have filmed ‘the worst snowboarding video ever.’

Related

My first impressions weren’t even that bad; I thought this looked a little like a new-age SSX Tricky concept video, which hit me with a beautiful wave of nostalgia for my video gaming days. Then I watched a little more and had to ensure the batteries were still working in my carbon monoxide alarm and that I wasn’t hallucinating.

This video is like a snowboarding fever dream — the sort that induces dizzy spells and makes you feel nauseous. Snowboarders appear out of nowhere, then multiply instantly or merge into one giant snowboarder that towers over the resort buildings. At one point, a snowboarder has two snowboards — one at around knee height, which even the most inventive step-on binding inventors would struggle to create — and at another, a board splits into two, allowing them to snowboard off in two directions at once.

All of this — plus the insane reverse rocker and obscenely directional boards featured in the video — can be forgiven. However, what got me the most was that AI doesn’t seem to have understood the purest fundamental of snowboarding: you ride sideways. What’s with all these snowboarders riding frontside or backside down the mountain? And if I tried to land a jump like that, I’d eat it.

Of course, this is all a lighthearted jab at a pretty groundbreaking piece of technology. It’s reassuring that AI doesn’t currently threaten the world of snowboard videography and that our pro-riders can continue to get sendy in the knowledge that their footage will inspire shredders rather than laughter. If I could ollie and send air like the riders in this video, I’m pretty sure I could snap up a pro-deal in no time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Ski the dream at one of the 10 biggest ski resorts in the world
These bucket-list-worthy winter playgrounds offer much more than just skiing

For most skiers, mega-ski resorts are the stuff of dreams. Winter wonderlands with infinite alpine acreage, where snowfall is a sure thing, and skiers have limitless opportunities to carve fresh tracks in pristine powder. Beyond their sheer size, these big ski resorts are also nestled into some of the most spectacular mountain chains on Earth. We're talking about the Alps, the Dolomites, and the Rockies, just to name a few. Of course, these bucket-list-worthy getaways have plenty of après ski amenities, too, meaning serious pampering is also part of the post-ski experience.

However, nailing down which of these huge ski resorts is best for you can be tricky. They're all marketing something different: Resorts in the U.S. and Canada — including many of the best all-inclusive ski resorts — focus on overall acreage, while European ski spots are typically more concerned with a tally of run-length. Whatever you're into, here's a definitive roundup of the biggest alpine playgrounds on the planet.

Read more
This tiny Idaho ski town could become the next Jackson Hole
Small-town Driggs is facing up to the economic impacts of ski-resort growth
A view of the Teton Mountains in Idaho.

The issue with hidden gems is that nowadays, they don't stay secret for long. As some ski towns become overcrowded, over-popular, and overpriced, skiers and snowboarders seek their little piece of winter paradise, and these smaller, more secluded resorts get targeted as 'the next big thing.' One small Idaho town just thirty miles from Jackson Hole is currently on the brink of this transformation.

At the moment, it's hard to imagine tiny Driggs as anything other than what it is — a small, rural town with unsurpassed views of the Tetons that has been a hideaway for backcountry skiers and local riders. But expansions of the nearby Grand Targhee ski resort means that Driggs — on the main road to the resort — is in line for an expansion of its own, whether the town likes it or not.

Read more
Climate change has made some ski resorts in Europe close down entirely
It's too late for these ski resorts, but we need to take action on climate change
Ski lifts sitting in the abyss

It's no secret that the winter season is shifting as the planet's temperature changes. Ski seasons are starting later, and snow is becoming less reliable. Skiing throughout December used to be expected — after all, what's a Christmas vacation without it? — but now, many resorts struggle to open for the holidays. You might look at the length of last season's winter and some of the record snowfalls and argue that climate change can't be to blame, but the sad truth is that trends are showing less overall snow and a shorter winter period.

Then there's the fact that winters are getting wilder, and the weather is becoming less predictable. "Storms of the century" seem to happen every few months, and I've seen so many "once-in-a-lifetime" weather events that I'm starting to wonder how long I've been alive. But if we think things on the snow front are bad in the U.S., with Europe the fastest-warming continent in the world, some ski resorts on the other side of the Atlantic are seeing the effects already.

Read more