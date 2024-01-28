 Skip to main content
The Stanley cup everyone is going crazy about is in stock today

Stanley cups
Stanley

In case you haven’t heard, there is one viral product that has absolutely broken the Internet and that is the coveted Stanley cup. People everywhere have slowly but surely become obsessed with this reusable water bottle that has a cult following on TikTok and every other social media platform out there. But why are people rushing out to grab this product? It offers great features that help improve your hydration at all times and its sleek look are just a few reasons people can’t get enough of the Stanley Quencher 2.0.

Right now, Amazon has these popular water bottles in stock, and trust us when we say they will sell out quickly. For $45 you can hop on the Stanley train without running to the store to score this beloved product. Not into the Stanley craze? Don’t worry, we’ve got some Stanley cup alternatives that will still keep you hydrated and happy.

Why you should buy the Stanley Quencher 2.0

This reusable water bottle is popular due to its convenient handle and ability to easily fit into most car cup holders. Let’s not forget the sheer amount of color options that are available. You can pick from classic and subtle colors such as black, gray, white and beige or brighter hues of orange, pink, green or blue. The Stanley Quencher 2.0 features double vacuum insulation that will keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end. Cold liquids will stay cold for 11 hours, iced beverages will stay cold for two days and hot beverages will stay warm for up to seven hours.

It also features an advanced FlowState lid that can rotate into three positions that all help you resist splashes, keep the reusable straw in place and add extra leak resistance. Each Stanley cup is constructed of 90% recycled BPA free stainless steel that will last a lifetime and therefore eliminate the use of single-plastic bottles and straws.

Don’t wait to grab this Stanley Cup while it is in stock on Amazon because these are going to sell fast. If you still can’t find a Stanley, there are other great eco-friendly and reusable water bottles out there to quench your thirst.

