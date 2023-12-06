Only the best snowboard boots you can buy, guaranteed

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Snowboard boots are integral to your performance and comfort on the hill. They transmit movements to the bindings and the board, helping you lay out carves and spring-off features. And with high-tech insulation, they keep your feet warm lap after lap.

Today, men’s snowboard boots are better than ever, with an ideal combo of style and function. Central to that are modern lacing systems, like BOA. At The Manual, we’re all-in on BOA for its on-the-go convenience and fine-tuned fit.

Here are our favorite men’s snowboard boots for winter 23/24.

The best men’s snowboard boots

Burton makes snowboard gear that pushes the limits of style and function. Need proof? Look no further than the Ion BOA boots ($649.95). Combining sleek looks with next-level features, the Ion is a go-to pick for hard-charging riders. Here are the details.

For a glove-like feel, Ion BOA boots use a Dual Zone High Power Focus BOA lacing system. By splitting lacing zones into the upper and lower boot, the system improves mid-foot fit for a tailor-made ride. Throughout the day, you can just pop, click, and dial in your perfect settings.

Inside, the Ion BOA uses a Life Liner with heat-moldable Ultralon Performance Foam for comfort and support. The liner uses a DRYRIDE Heatcycle lining that traps warmth and wicks moisture, providing all-day temperature regulation.

An Autocant outsole uses dual-density materials for flowing movements during landings and turns, allowing your foot to move freely from side to side. The outsole also features Burton Extra Sensory Technology (EST), with a flat profile that’s close to the board, enhancing power and control. ReBounce and B3 gel cushioning round out the package.

Lastly, Sleeping Bag reflective foil under your feet mirrors body heat, keeping you warm on the coldest days.

Are the Burton Ion BOA boots pricey? Yes. But you get what you pay for. And for high-G carves and steep drops, there’s no better pair.

Great Vans snowboard boots

Pro snowboarder Blake Paul displays style and skill like few riders. Whether taking morning laps at Jackson Hole or competing on the Natural Selection Tour, he makes high-level riding look effortless. When it comes to footwear, he uses the Vans Verse Range Edition X Blake Paul snowboard boots ($499.99).

Vans optimized these boots for all-mountain riding and backcountry expeditions, using several innovative features in the process.

The Vans Hybrid Plus BOA system with Custom Slide Guide starts things off. The setup enhances adjustability and fit by using an extra BOA lace around the back of the boot.

Adaptive Range Mode loosens up the liner for a greater range of motion while skinning up peaks. Just switch out of Ride Mode, open up the rear drop cuff, and make those long strides up the hill.

Outside, a waterproof zipper shroud not only looks cool but helps lock out the elements. And if you’re wearing gaiters, a D-ring offers a secure attachment.

Traction-wise, the top-of-the-line Vans use a V3 SuperEnduro outsole with All-Trac cold-weather rubber compound. Inspired by the demands of moto enduro racing, the design ensures a locked-in grip on frozen snow and ice.

Additional features include Vans Flex Control System, Exocap molded toe protection, waterproof and breathable valves, and more.

If you’re a free rider who likes to venture off the beaten path, the Vans Verse Range Edition X Blake Paul snowboard boots suit you to a T.

ThirtyTwo snowboard boots anyone will love

Zeb Powell displays a high-energy style all over the mountain. Whether spinning in the park or boosting off-side hits, he brings a fun, creative feel to the sport. And his signature ThirtyTwo Lashed Double BOA X Powell snowboard boots ($349.99) mirror those attributes.

These boots have a middle-of-the-road flex, catering to those who do a little bit of everything. From park laps to morning groomers, they’re a versatile design.

A Dual-Zone BOA system uses an H4 coiler and TX3 laces for a secure, customized feel. A 3D molded tongue and Team Internal Harness optimize flex and support. And 1:1 lasting means true half-sizes for a dialed-in fit for everyone.

Underneath, a performance rubber outsole lets you hike the park with confidence. And Evolution foam cushioning absorbs big landings and keeps you comfortable run after run.

Style-wise, these boots stand out from the crowd, reflecting Zeb Powell’s bold moves and unique personality. The large “32” emblazoned on the sides is reminiscent of a sports jersey. A silhouette of Powell throwing a handplant and his signature adds a true “pro model” appearance.

Beyond that, the boots have an Intuition dual-density liner, a performance backstay, and an independent eyestay.

For a good time on the hill, the ThirtyTwo Lashed Double BOA X Powell snowboard boots are just the ticket.

The best men’s snowboard boots: Honorable mentions

You’ve read about our favorite snowboard boots. Now, here are a couple of pairs still worth considering. And since they come from trusted brands, you know they work as well as they look.

Nidecker Kita

From the outsole to the laces, Nidecker outfitted its Kita boots ($399.95) with innovative tech. A Dual Dial Double BOA lacing system uses a Heel-Lock mechanism for a secure hold on deep toeside turns. A dual-density EVA midsole smooths out choppy terrain. And a BFT Vibram Approach outsole digs into snow and ice with authority.

Salomon Dialogue

A mid-flexing freestyle design, the Salomon Dialogue Dual BOA ($389.99) offers lightweight, smooth performance. Key to that is its FTR construction that reduces weight and size by 10%, along with a DAMPLite+ outsole that absorbs bumps and landings with ease. Also included is a trail-running-inspired Contagrip outsole for cleat-like traction in frigid conditions.

Where to buy snowboard boots

When it’s time to buy snowboard boots, we like EVO for its wide selection, customer reviews, and prompt shipping. And that’s not all. The retailer also offers in-store boot fitting (whether purchasing online or in-person) and several brick-and-mortar locations to pick up gear from.

