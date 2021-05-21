Save $100 on ALL Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Smartwatches — Today Only

As part of the REI Anniversary Sale, REI has extensively discounted its entire range of Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatches. If you’re looking to treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches out there for active users, this seems like the best time possible to do so. Thanks to the discount applying across the full Garmin Fenix 6 range, there’s no shortage of options here so you can find something that will suit your nature as well as how you exercise most often. We can’t see this discount being matched elsewhere for a while to come. Certainly not when it comes to giving you so many options.

The REI Anniversary Sale’s focus on Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches means that you can pick up the likes of the Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS watch from $450 or you can splurge and go right up to the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Titanium for just $950. There’s something for every budget here. The Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS offers heart rate tracking along with a pulse oximeter for sensing blood oxygen saturation for sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation. Alongside that is support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo so you’ll always know where you are in the world, along with some extensive tracking functions such as a three-axis compass and gyroscope. A rugged design with an always-on display will help you out further too.

Invest all the more though and you can snag the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Titanium for $950. It has a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes so it can stay on and remain functional for weeks on end. As before, there’s a rugged always-on display along with all the other sensors you’d expect. Upgraded activity profiles mean it can track even more too such as specialized Grit and Flow measurements while mountain biking. It’ll even monitor indoor climbing and surfing too and can be paired with a Surfline camera. For the ultimate outdoors person, you can’t go wrong with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Titanium. It’s a fantastic investment. While the Fenix 6 range hasn’t featured in our look at the best fitness trackers, that’s no slight on it as it’s a great high-end range of devices.

Between those two watches are plenty of other Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatches to check out as part of the REI Anniversary Sale. Take a look now if you’re interested in buying the best outdoors smartwatch of the bunch, and for $100 less than normal.

