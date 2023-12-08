 Skip to main content
A premium holiday gift guide for the outdoorsman

Must-have tools to add to your list for the outdoorsman in your life

Selena Rodriguez
Man standing in front of snowy mountains
Joshua Earle / Unsplash

Wow the mountain man in your life this holiday season with the ultimate outdoor gift. Whether they’re exploring rugged terrains or embracing the tranquility of nature, this premium gift guide is designed to elevate their outdoor escapades with must-have tools and exciting equipment. Even if you aren’t well versed in the must-haves of the outdoorsman’s lifestyle, you will be sure to impress them with any of these amazing finds.

YETI Rambler mug
Yeti

Yeti Rambler mug

Introducing the Yeti 14-ounce Rambler mug — your ultimate companion for hot or cold beverages, revolutionizing your drink experience. Unlike standard camp mugs, its double-wall, vacuum-insulated body shields your hands from extreme temperatures while keeping your coffee, chili, oatmeal, or any drink perfectly insulated.

LifeStraw Peak Series and carry case 
LifeStraw

LifeStraw Peak Series and carry case 

The reimagined LifeStraw is an absolute game changer in outdoor water filtration. Redesigned for enhanced versatility, sustainability, and an improved grip, this ultra-lightweight personal water filter straw revolutionizes portable filtration. Crafted from premium sustainable materials, it boasts an upgraded design and comes in a range of vibrant colors. With no extra parts to manage, its enhanced flow rate allows for effortless sipping. It weighs just 2 ounces and offers five years of safe water in the palm of your hand. 

Compass with handwritten message engraved
Serkan / SFdizayn

Personalized compass 

Present your outdoorsman with a timeless gift to treasure. A personalized compass isn’t just practical but also deeply sentimental. Explore an array of distinctive styles on platforms like Etsy, each offering a blend of heartfelt customizations. Whether it’s engraving a handwritten message onto the compass or adorning it with a meaningful image, personalize this navigational tool to create a cherished keepsake.

Benchmade Osborne knife
Benchmade

Benchmade custom Osborne knife

Tailor the coveted 940 Osborne to suit your outdoorsman’s individual style with a range of customizable options. From blade to handle, create a personalized everyday carry (EDC) that speaks uniquely to you. Opt for premium blade steels such as S90V or Damascus, exclusive handle materials like G10 and titanium, and a selection of vibrant hardware choices. Crafted according to your preferences and expertly assembled, this ultralight folding knife is not just an EDC tool, but an expression of your nature lover’s adventure-ready spirit. 

Duke Cannon solid cologne
Duke Cannon Supply Co.

Duke Cannon solid cologne

Mountain men love smelling good, too (believe it or not). Whether they’re on a multi-day backpacking trip or a night out at the brewery, Duke Cannon solid cologne is the perfect solution for smelling great on the go. Check out scents like bourbon, birchwood, and light musk + neroli. 

James Brand knife
The James Brand

The James Brand kitchen knife 

Collaborating closely with SITKA GEAR, chefs, and outdoor experts, The James Brand introduces the Anzick — a knife crafted to bridge the gap between kitchen precision and field durability. Unlike typical kitchen knives ill-suited for outdoor use due to issues like corrosion, bent tips, and swollen handles, the Anzick is meticulously designed with a MagnaCut blade that harmonizes exceptional corrosion resistance with the robustness of traditional high-carbon stainless steel.

Tincup Whiskey in mountains
TINCUP

TINCUP American whiskey 

Does your outdoorsman enjoy a glass of whiskey by the fire? If so, he’s going to love TINCUP American Whiskey. Named after the Colorado mountain town “Tin Cup,” this gorgeous melding of straight-distilled Indiana bourbon and Colorado single malt is a tantalizing spirit made for the adventure seeker. Bottled at an elevation of 5,251 feet and cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water, it’s a true mountain whiskey.

Insta360 X3 camera
Insta360

Insta360 X3 camera

Introducing the Insta360 X3 for outdoor enthusiasts. This powerhouse captures moments like never before with its immersive 5.7k 360 video capability and wide-angle 4k single-lens mode, ensuring every detail is vividly preserved. Offering epic third-person perspectives using the invisible selfie stick and boasting advanced features like FlowState Stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock, this camera elevates the adventure experience by delivering seamless, stable footage.

iKamper rooftop tent
iKamper

iKamper rooftop tent

Meet the iKamper Skycamp 3.0 Mini — an ingenious fusion of convenience and protection in the world of rooftop tents. Compact during travel yet offering the durability of larger hardshell versions, this tent strikes the perfect balance. It’s leagues ahead of the traditional ground-based tents in ease and efficiency. Unboxing and installation are a breeze, with the added perk of a secure locking mechanism for peace of mind.

GRAYL purifier bottle
GRAYL

GRAYL purifier bottle

The GRAYL purifier bottle offers 24 fluid ounces of clean drinking water in just 8 seconds. It’s perfect for the constantly on-the-go outdoorsman. It effectively eliminates waterborne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts, while also filtering out particulates and adsorbing various chemicals. The new cartridge design also allows you to add in electrolytes and drink mixes without compromising filtration. 

Helly Hansen insulated shacket
Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen Isfjord insulated shacket

For the outdoor enthusiast in your life, the Isfjord insulated shacket is a versatile and cozy gift choice. This hybrid piece combines the best of a shirt and a jacket, offering unparalleled comfort and warmth during chilly adventures. Crafted with a sustainable ethos, it features recycled PrimaLoft BLACK Eco insulation, along with a recycled polyester liner and an organic cotton shell. 

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Camper Cooking Set
GSI Outdoors

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Camper cooking set

The GSI Pinnacle collection stands out not only for its vibrant array of colors but also for its exceptional performance in the wilderness. Crafted from garnet-hard anodized aluminum, the scratch-resistant pots and frying pan ensure efficient and even heating. Plus, these pieces offer remarkable nonstick capabilities, effortless cleaning, and rapid heat transfer.  

Field Notes Birch Notebook
Field Notes

Field Notes Birch Bark notebook

For the outdoorsman who appreciates craftsmanship and attention to detail, this notebook stands as a testament to quality printing. These notebooks boast exceptional features such as a beautiful birch-inspired binding stitch and finch opaque body paper. This handheld notebook would be right at home in a backpack or at the office, seamlessly transitioning from the rugged outdoors to a more professional setting  

Scarpa Zodiac Plus GTX
Scarpa

Scarpa Zodiac Plus GTX hiking boots

For the rugged mountain man seeking unparalleled performance in demanding terrains, the Scarpa Zodiac Plus GTX hiking boots are an ideal choice. These streamlined mountain boots excel in off-trail exploration, mountain scrambling, and managing heavy loads. Their exceptional stability empowers confident maneuvering across steep and challenging landscapes during cross-country hikes, thanks to the Vibram soles offering both stickiness and durability.

