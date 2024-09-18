NPS reveals most profitable national parks

Not everything about National Parks is rainbows and unicorns, but the National Park Service (NPS) has just released an eye-opening study on the positive economic contributions of their parks to local communities, states, and the nation as a whole. In short, our National Parks boost the economy through tourism (which brought in a whopping $26.4 billion last year), job creation, and infrastructure development. Businesses in the area, such as lodging and restaurants, have also seen a significant bump in their economic contributions this year due to National Park tourism. But which parks bring in the most bank?
Here are the top 5 most profitable National Parks according to the NPS
-
The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina
- Annual Visitor Spending: $2.19 billion
- Annual visitors: 12 million
- Admission: Free
-
The Golden Gate National Recreation Area
- Annual Visitor Spending: $1.51 billion
- Annual visitors: 15 million
- Admission: Free
-
Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina
- Annual Visitor Spending: $1.39 billion
- Annual visitors: 15 million
- Admission: Free
-
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona
- Annual Visitor Spending: $768.41 million
- Annual visitors: 5-6 million
- Admission: $35 for a vehicle pass (valid for 7 days)
-
Teton National Park in Wyoming
- Annual Visitor Spending: $737.98 million
- Annual visitors: 3-4 million
- Admission: $35 for a vehicle pass (valid for 7 days)
Parks without admission fees like the Great Smoky Mountains and the Golden Gate Recreational Area seem to have higher visitor numbers, however fee-based parks like Grand Canyon and Teton still generate significant revenue. Whether free or fee-based, national parks play a crucial role in boosting surrounding communities and supporting a wide array of businesses.