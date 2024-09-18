NPS reveals most profitable national parks

 Skip to main content
These are the national parks where visitors spend the most money

Man running through the desert landscape of The Grand Canyon.
Not everything about National Parks is rainbows and unicorns, but the National Park Service (NPS) has just released an eye-opening study on the positive economic contributions of their parks to local communities, states, and the nation as a whole. In short, our National Parks boost the economy through tourism (which brought in a whopping $26.4 billion last year), job creation, and infrastructure development. Businesses in the area, such as lodging and restaurants, have also seen a significant bump in their economic contributions this year due to National Park tourism. But which parks bring in the most bank?

Here are the top 5 most profitable National Parks according to the NPS

Great Smoky Mountains National Park sunset view
  1. The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina

    • Annual Visitor Spending: $2.19 billion
    • Annual visitors: 12 million
    • Admission: Free

  2. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area

    • Annual Visitor Spending: $1.51 billion
    • Annual visitors: 15 million
    • Admission: Free

  3. Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina

    • Annual Visitor Spending: $1.39 billion
    • Annual visitors: 15 million
    • Admission: Free

  4. Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

    • Annual Visitor Spending: $768.41 million
    • Annual visitors: 5-6 million
    • Admission: $35 for a vehicle pass (valid for 7 days)

  5. Teton National Park in Wyoming

    • Annual Visitor Spending: $737.98 million
    • Annual visitors: 3-4 million
    • Admission: $35 for a vehicle pass (valid for 7 days)

Parks without admission fees like the Great Smoky Mountains and the Golden Gate Recreational Area seem to have higher visitor numbers, however fee-based parks like Grand Canyon and Teton still generate significant revenue. Whether free or fee-based, national parks play a crucial role in boosting surrounding communities and supporting a wide array of businesses.

