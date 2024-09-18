NPS reveals most profitable national parks

If you're anything like me, it feels like Christmas morning driving up to a national park with your America the Beautiful pass in hand. I proudly hand over my annual pass alongside my photo ID to the ranger, grab a park map, and head towards the attractions, contented that no money has exchanged hands. It's one of the best travel subscription memberships for outdoor enthusiasts, but is the pass worth it for you?

The good news is that it's never going to be a complete waste of money because 100% of the pass fees are invested back into the beautiful parks that we love. However, if you only enjoy national parks once in a while or favor the free options, it may not be the best bet.

Here's a quick breakdown of the costs and benefits to help you decide if an America the Beautiful pass is worth it for you and how to make the most of it if you pick one up.

Everything you need to know about the America the Beautiful pass