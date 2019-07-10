The Manual
Outdoors

How to Get Out of a Rip Current

Jahla Seppanen
By

Nothing can ruin a beach day quite like getting caught (or injured, or worse) in a rip current. Every guy should know how to spot and escape a rip current, whether you’re swimming at a protected beach manned by a Baywatch team or exploring an uncharted cove.

These powerful, unpredictable, channeled currents that flow away from shore can be deadly. The United States Lifesaving Association estimates that the U.S. sees more than 100 deaths due to rip currents every year; these currents account for over 80 percent of rescues performed by beach lifeguards.

Minardi life guard on duty
Jimmy Minardi, founder of East End Ocean Rescue. Fall Media Group

To learn how to get out of a rip current, we spoke to Jimmy Minardi, founder of East End Ocean Rescue. Minardi established EEOR 14 years ago to decrease rescue response times and help save lives along the beautiful New York beaches of the East End, which overflow with vacationers each year. Quick tip: Minardi says rip currents may be rougher on the East Coast than the West due to factors like the sand, quick moving summer storms, and tide changes.

Step 1: Spot a Rip Current

“You can see rip currents from the beach,” says Minardi. “They look like discolored water going back out to sea. You can’t miss it. The water on either side will look different and the channel of water will have a chop to it.” Minardi tells The Manual that this discoloration is the result of sand and seaweed being pulled out to sea.

how to spot a rip current
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Step 2: Don’t Panic

If you feel yourself being pulled out to sea — you’ll know it’s a rip current since many move at speeds of up to 8 feet per second (faster than an Olympic swimmer) — “first and foremost, don’t panic,” says Minardi. “Panicking is what causes all the problems. When you start panicking, you’re using twice the amount of energy swimming against the rip. You might as well be swimming against Niagara Falls. When you panic, you’re making it twice as hard for survival.”

Step 3. Forget the Myths

“It’s not going to suck you down,” says Minardi. “Undertow is a myth. Rip currents pulling you underneath the water is a myth. Panicking, however, will pull you underneath the water.”

Step 4: Swim in the Right Direction

Once you get past the panic, Minardi says “swimming parallel with the beach will get you out every time.” He adds that the best way to determine which way to swim is by picking your coastline, not your water line, and returning to the beach at an angle. “You may be going backward and that will be uncomfortable, but as long as you’re swimming parallel with the sand, to the right or left, you’ll be fine.”

man swimming out of rip current
The AGE/Getty Images

Step 5: Tread Patiently

For experienced swimmers or those who cannot swim parallel with the coastline (although Minardi says this should theoretically work every time), let the rip take you out. Wait … what? That’s right — let the current take you out from the beach.

“If you’re comfortable with treading water, do nothing,” says Minardi. “The rip will bring you out and the natural ebb and flow of the ocean will bring you back to the beach. However, I suggest you be really experienced and comfortable with the ocean.”

“[Rip currents] let go and eventually diminish and you can swim back in,” he adds.

Step 6. Call a Lifeguard

If you happen to get caught in a rip current on a protected beach, Minardi says to resort to Step 2 and let the lifeguard do their life-guarding.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tent Buying Guide: How to Find the Best Tent for Your Trip
Up Next

Tan France Wants Everyone to Dress for the Job (and Life) They Want
tan france mens wearhouse suit drive at highland men s salt lake city 1
Fashion & Style

Tan France Wants Everyone to Dress for the Job (and Life) They Want

Help others and get a discount to Men's Wearhouse? Sign us up.
Posted By John Jones
tiki cocktail glass
Food & Drink

Learn the Art of Classic Tiki Cocktails with these 8 Essential Recipes

There's never not a good time to try a Tiki drink.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
first time facial for men
Grooming

What Men Should Expect from Their First Facial

While we try to maintain a skincare regime, there are some things -- automotive repairs, taxes, and medicine -- that are just best left to the professionals. Sometimes even a guy needs to break down and go get a good facial.
Posted By John Jones
how to navigate map compass field
Outdoors

A Simple Guide on How to Navigate with a Map and Compass

We consider a compass and map to be two parts of the same tool. A good map provides the lay of the land while a compass works to orient an individual within that map.
Posted By Hendrik Broekelschen
reading a topographic map
Outdoors

How to Read a Topographic Map

It's much easier than it looks, but there are a few key steps.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
hipcamp app camping booking at night
Travel

Find the Most Unique, Undiscovered Campsites in the U.S. With Hipcamp

Booking the perfect campsite doesn't have to suck anymore.
Posted By Mike Richard
backcountry spring summer 2019 climb
Outdoors

A Closer Look at the Inspiration Behind Backcountry’s In-House Apparel

Clicking through online retailer Backcountry's catalog of your favorite outdoor recreation brands, you may have not have noticed a new development: a collection of athletic apparel made by Backcountry itself.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
how to hang a bear bag
Outdoors

Everyone Needs to Know How to Hang a Bear Bag, Including You

If you're heading into the backcountry and you know you'll be in bear-ritory, it's time to learn how to hang a bear bag.
Posted By Hendrik Broekelschen
Teva Original Universal Sandals hiking
Outdoors

The Best Water Shoes and Hiking Sandals for Your Most Adventurous Summer Yet

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, or a remote tropical destination, we have a solution for all of your aquatic endeavors.
Posted By Clay Abney
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney
arcteryx rock solid used gear program interview arc teryx jacket in use
Outdoors

Arc’teryx Wants to Buy Back Your Used Gear for the Good of the Planet

With the Rock Solid Used Gear program, Acr'teryx wants to buy back your gently used gear, repair it, and then resell it at a discount.
Posted By Amanda Gabriele
Timber Sports Milwaukee, timbersports competition
Culture

Is This Modern-Day Lumberjack Competition the Coolest Sport in the World?

Stihl Timbersports Competition involves axes, chainsaws, handsaws, and a whole lot of wood. So, yeah, it's pretty cool.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Cory Richards Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time watch
Fashion & Style

This Luxury Watch Prototype was Inspired by Cory Richard’s Latest Mount Everest Exploration

The Cory Richards x Vancheron Constantin watch might be the toughest and most trendy timepiece ever made.
Posted By Bryan Holt
apres hike gear
Outdoors

Après-Hike: The Best Gear Kit to Sport After the Adventure

After a long day of hiking, you come back to your car starving, thirsty, and muddy. Do you have to to get cleaned up? Or do you have a nice kit waiting in the car for you?
Posted By Ross Collicutt