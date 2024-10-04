Fire danger set to "very high" at Grand Teton National Park and surrounding areas.

 Skip to main content
The fire danger level at this national park has been upgraded to ‘very high’

By
In lieu of the increasingly dry weather in the area, Teton Interagency Fire managers have just raised the fire danger rating from “high” to “very high” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge.  No rain is forecasted for the area, which means that visitors to any of these locations must be extra careful with their open flames.

The fire danger scale has five levels, with one being the lowest and five the highest. “Very high” is considered a four, and during this time,  fires can start easily, spread rapidly, and escalate quickly, which makes them extremely difficult to control. Add in grasses that have been killed off by early frost, and we have the perfect environment for wildfires.

Last week alone, the National Park Service reported that six human-caused fires were caused in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Every one of these fires were caused by abandoned campfires, which means that they could have been prevented. The damage ranged from about a half an acre to 4.5. Fortunately, local firefighter patrols were able to extinguish them.

Especially now, park officials urge the public to use extreme caution when building campfires, or to opt out of them altogether. If a campfire is necessary, keep it small, never leave it unattended, and always ensure it is fully extinguished before you go. To do this, officials recommend using the “soak, stir, feel, repeat” method, which means that a fire should be cold to the touch before you leave it.

