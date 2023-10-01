 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition may be the perfect smartwatch for deep-country camping and hiking

This outdoor watch should be on your radar

Sarah Joseph
By
Garmin tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition
Garmin

If you’re in the market for a new tactical timepiece, look no further than Garmin’s latest offering: the tactix 7 AMOLED. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill outdoor smartwatch. Garmin has once again raised the bar with the tactix 7 AMOLED Edition. Here’s what makes it one of the greatest outdoor smartwatches of 2023.

One of the standout features of the tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is its bright and easy-to-read AMOLED display. Whether you’re exploring during the day or in pitch-black darkness, this display can adapt to the situation, ensuring you have the information you need at your fingertips without straining your eyes. Plus, it can dim when the mission calls for stealth, keeping you concealed from prying eyes.

Recommended Videos

When night falls or you find yourself in low-light conditions, the built-in white and green flashlight comes to your rescue. It provides quick access to a bright, steady beam in either green or white light. In NVG mode, the white light is disabled, and the green flashlight becomes dimmable, perfect for maintaining a low profile while preserving your night vision.

Related

With up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, the Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition ensures you stay connected and informed during extended adventures without worrying about recharging. Equipped with preloaded maps, multi-band GPS support, and outdoor sensors, the tactix 7 AMOLED Edition enables you to navigate your world with confidence. The included Applied Ballistics software, accessible via the AB Synapse Garmin mobile app (unlock fee required), is a game changer for long-range shooting enthusiasts.

Tested to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock, and water performance, this smartwatch boasts a rugged yet sophisticated design. Its large 1.4-inch display ensures you can read vital information even in challenging conditions. The traditional button controls work flawlessly in any environment, while the responsive touchscreen interface provides quick access to selections and functions.

More features of the Garmin tactic 7 AMOLED Edition

The Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition doesn’t stop with the above features — there’s more to look forward to:

  • Jumpmaster Mode: Calculate high-altitude release points according to military guidelines and navigate to your objective once you’ve jumped.
  • Dual-Position Format: Easily sync your location with others by displaying both the universal transverse Mercator and military grid reference system on the same screen.
  • Projected Waypoints: Set and save remote geo positions to be used later for navigation.
  • Hunt Activity: Track your hunt and mark hunt-specific waypoints directly on your watch.
  • Direct to Navigation: Navigate straight to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database or choose the Nearest function to find the closest airport.
  • Weather Reports: Access aviation weather, including NEXRAD radar, METARs, and TAFs, to stay informed about winds, visibility, barometric pressure, and more.
  • Outdoor Maps+: Subscribe to Outdoor Maps+ for premium mapping content, such as satellite imagery and enhanced topo maps, downloaded directly to your watch.

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer, an outdoor enthusiast, or someone simply seeking to enjoy military-grate tech, the Garmin tactix 7 AMOLED Edition could be your ideal partner.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Stock up on hiking and camping gear at the best places to shop for outdoor equipment deals
Boots, backpacks, bindings, backcountry survival gear, and more — get it all at the best possible prices
Hiking and outdoor gear

Most outdoor gear nowadays — especially the best outdoor gear — is designed to last for years, even decades, of use. Brands like Patagonia, for example, advertise products that are built to survive a lifetime. Hence shopping secondhand or even renting outdoor equipment is almost always a better alternative than buying new. It’s cheaper, helps keep perfectly functional hiking and camping gear out of our landfills, and limits the waste required to produce new products.

There are plenty of places to shop for outdoor gear, both online and off. But, if you're looking for the very best outlets to find dirt-cheap deals on all kinds of equipment, here are five of our favorites.

Read more
The camping and hiking gear we’re most looking forward to in 2023
new outdoor gear for camping and hiking 2023 pexels jens mahnke 776117

Is there a better feeling than pulling out all of your favorite outdoor gear ready for those first camps or hikes of the season? There's no getting around it; outdoorsmen love outdoor gear. We can't help ourselves. There's always more to buy, always ways to make our hiking setup lighter or our camping setup more comfortable. However you justify it to yourself, you've probably got shelves overflowing with tents, sleeping bags, and stoves.

Well, I have some good news for you because a new year and a new camping season mean — that's right — more gear to be had. Companies around the world are releasing their 2023 outdoor lines, complete with new-and-improved versions of gear we've come to love or exciting new releases that might break the mold. Here are some of our favorite outdoor gear items we're looking forward to this year.

Read more
Dust off your gear, it’s time to hit the trail: The spring hiking tips you need
These spring hiking tips will keep you safe and comfortable on the trail
tips for hiking in the spring hike

I don't know about you, but I love the fact that spring is here, and I can hit the trail again. I went out the other day without having to load up in all of my outdoor layers and enjoyed a trail run along some snow-free tracks. It's that time of year when you can dust off your hiking boots, dig out your trekking poles, and start to make some hiking plans. But spring isn't all sunshine and dry tracks. A little like fall hiking, spring trails can be muddy, and some of the wettest, coldest days I've had on the trail have come in springtime. Maybe it's not quite a time to pack away all that warm gear after all.

Spring is changeable. That's what I'm getting at. It's perhaps the toughest time of the year to pack a hiking pack because, on any given day, you might need to change layers four times. The days are long enough to get a good hike done, but you can still find yourself caught out after dark if you're not careful, and once that sun drops, the temperature goes with it. In return, though, spring rewards us with those golden hours at sunrise and sunset — the outdoor photographer's dream — raging waterfalls as the snow melts off, and the sounds and sights of nature coming back to life after a winter's hibernation. It's great if you get it right, and if you follow our spring hiking tips, you won't go far off track.

Read more