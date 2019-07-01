The Manual
Outdoors

A Closer Look at the Inspiration Behind Backcountry’s In-House Apparel

Chelsea Batten
By
backcountry spring summer 2019 apparel
Backcountry

Fact: Any outdoorsy person worth their salt spends roughly 20 minutes cumulatively per day clicking over to Backcountry.com to see what kind of deals and steals might be available. But in the midst of clicking through the online retailer’s exhaustive catalog of your favorite outdoor recreation brands, you may have not have noticed an exciting new development: a brand-spanking-new collection of athletic, travel and casual apparel made by Backcountry itself.

At first blush, the line looks pretty fantastic. This isn’t some token collection of hoodies, tees, and trucker caps with a brand label slapped on them. We’re talking Cordura climbing pants, hybrid soft-shell jackets with baffled core insulation, DWR-treated button-downs that migrate from street to stream, along with essential accessories like a daypack with an inset hydration sleeve.

Naturally, we had to know more. We got the low-down on Backcountry’s new in-house collection from Andy Fletcher, Head of Owned Brands for the company, along with a tease of what we can expect next.

The Manual: Backcountry is known for curating great apparel and gear from other brands. What was the inspiration for creating your own collection?

Andy Fletcher: Our Gearheads – our product experts helping to serve customers – were the inspiration. Our Gearheads are experts in a number of outdoor activities (including mountain biking, climbing, skiing, and snowboarding, among many things) and they have a wealth of knowledge from both using the gear we sell and from speaking with customers all day long about what works for them.

Backcountry

Among other things, the data showed that there was a gap in the outdoor market for a modern aesthetic and fit, so we set out to address that, building a design and development team that sat with our Gearheads to build the product you see today. We’ve focused our efforts on pursuits and activities that are core to Backcountry’s heritage in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, specifically mountain biking, climbing/bouldering, backcountry ski touring/splitboarding, and hiking/camping.

TM: What sets this collection apart from other brands on Backcountry?

AF: Our collection for summer 2019 has focused on mountain biking and climbing. What sets apart our product is that it was designed with insights from our Gearheads — what they needed in their own endeavors, what features they wanted in their gear, and what their customers loved or were asking for.

1 of 7
backcountry spring summer 2019 bike
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 bike
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 bike
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 travel
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 bag
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 bag
Backcountry
backcountry spring summer 2019 bag
Backcountry

TM: In your view, what are some of the standout items in the collection?

AF: Our mountain bike jerseys and shorts are built to perform for the enduro rider, with great wicking fabrics and anti-odor treatments to keep you cool and fresh while grinding away. We’ve incorporated features like pockets shaped to keep your cell phone firmly against your thigh, laser venting in high temp areas of the shorts, and lens wipes at the hem of the jerseys. Our climb collection was built using Cordura fabrics, which, besides feeling great next to your skin, will stand up to the harsh abrasion against rocks and features when climbing.

TM: Do you have any collaborations planned with the other brands Backcountry works with?

AF: For fall/winter 2019, we’ll again focus on skiing and splitboarding, which we’ve partnered with Gore-tex on to develop our most technical apparel yet.

Backcountry

New product collaboration partners this fall include Burton, with whom we’ve developed a splitboard that is exclusive to us. We’re also continuing again this year to collab with DPS on a backcountry touring-specific ski and Black Diamond for touring-specific gloves.

TM: So you’re saying that in addition to apparel, we can expect to get fully outfitted in Backcountry-brand gear?

AF: I can’t divulge too much but rest assured our Gearheads and design team have tons of great ideas, and we’ll continue to collaborate with our vendor partners to bring innovative products to our customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Altra's Gritty New King MT Running Shoes Will Help You Dominate the Mountain
Up Next

Like a Greenhouse for People, this Half-Glass House is a Gardener's Dream
Boulevardiers
Food & Drink

The 10 Best Whiskies For Boulevardiers

A cocktail is only as good as the spirits that are in it. With these, you'll have the best Boulavardier on the blo ... boulevard.
Posted By Taylor Tobin
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney
Teva Original Universal Sandals hiking
Outdoors

The Best Water Shoes and Hiking Sandals for Your Most Adventurous Summer Yet

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, or a remote tropical destination, we have a solution for all of your aquatic endeavors.
Posted By Clay Abney
best bedding deals for prime day ashleyfurnituresignaturedesignmattress
Living

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals: What to Expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day is just under a month away, so you have some time to save up for some incredible savings on mattresses, pillows, and bedding.
Posted By Amanda DePerro
Wingman-of-the-Road Goose Motorcycle Camping System lake feature
Auto

The Best Motorcycle Tents for Camping on Two Wheels

When you’re ready to overnight along the way and an ordinary roadside motel won’t do, you need a proper motorcycle tent.
Posted By Mike Richard
The Backyard Fire Cookbook Foil Pack French Dip
Food & Drink

This Foil Packet French Dip Recipe is Great For Camping

A diner staple, now available over an open fire near you.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
innovative camping gear basics essentials bisongears rolling grill lifestyle
Outdoors

Upgrade Your Gear with Innovative Camping Essentials that Go Beyond the Basics

The general rule of camping defines success by an inverse ratio of baggage brought to comfort enjoyed. Whatever you bring beyond the bare essentials needs to really prove its worth through versatility, clever design, and rugged performance.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
grand canyon night sky
Outdoors

Grand Canyon Celebrates 100th Anniversary with New International Dark Sky Park Distinction

The iconic park was awarded Dark Sky Park status, cementing the Grand Canyon as one of the best places in the world for stargazing. As if you needed another reason to visit.
Posted By Mike Richard
best outdoors deals for prime day camping tent fire feature
Outdoors

Best Outdoors and Fitness Deals for Prime Day 2019: Prepare for 2 Days of Discounts

Tents, sleeping bags, portable grills, workout equipment — you name it, Amazon is probably offering a sale on it. Mark your calendars for Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.
Posted By Nicole Raney
Rheos Coopers Lifestyle
Outdoors

8 Best Outdoor Sport Sunglasses for the Adventurous Man

We’ve rounded up some of the latest technology to keep those eyeballs happy while running, hiking, biking, and more.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
reading a topographic map
Outdoors

How to Read a Topographic Map

It's much easier than it looks, but there are a few key steps.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
hipcamp app camping booking at night
Travel

Find the Most Unique, Undiscovered Campsites in the U.S. With Hipcamp

Booking the perfect campsite doesn't have to suck anymore.
Posted By Mike Richard
how to hang a bear bag
Outdoors

Everyone Needs to Know How to Hang a Bear Bag, Including You

If you're heading into the backcountry and you know you'll be in bear-ritory, it's time to learn how to hang a bear bag.
Posted By Hendrik Broekelschen