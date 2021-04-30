How do you, as a hiker, make your wallet, your shoulders, and your outdoor backpack happier? Multipurpose hiking gear. We’re talking about pants that are also shorts, lights that double as phone chargers, and jackets that work as tents. Multipurpose gear means less stuff in your bag. The less junk in your trunk — er, backpack — the lighter it will be. The lighter it is, the happier you are. Rainbows and unicorns will flutter about the hiking trail. (Wait, that was something else in your backpack.) Here are the best high-quality outdoor products that can serve many purposes and lighten your load.

Tent + Camp Canopy

Sea to Summit Telos TR2 Freestanding Tent

Camping tents have slowly evolved over the last two decades, but there have been few monumental leaps forward in their tried-and-true design. Sea to Summit’s all-new line of tents literally upends how we think about tent design. The Telos TR2 Freestanding Tent boasts a long list of innovative features, including superior ventilation and increased interior space, courtesy of the brand’s own Tension Ridge design. But, what truly sets it apart as must-have multipurpose camping gear is the Hangout Mode. This clever feature allows owners to upend one side of the Telos tent and prop it up to create a dry, sheltered camp canopy.

Sleeping Bag + Fireside Camp Quilt

Big Agnes Fussell UL Quilt

The best sleeping bags do one thing very well: Keep you warm and cozy in even the coldest conditions. But, unless you’re planning to overnight in extreme cold, a traditional sleeping bag might be overkill. When not in use, they take up an ungodly amount of space in your pack. For a versatile alternative, consider a camp quilt like the Fussell UL Quilt from Big Agnes. These lighter siblings to sleeping bags feature an open, flexible design. They’re perfect for cozying up around the campfire, either solo or with your significant other. When it’s time to turn in, they pair well with a sleeping mat to work just as well as a sleeping bag.

Camp Lantern + Charger

Goal Zero Torch 500

Goal Zero has made a brand out of multipurpose solar electronics. New for 2020, the Torch 500 is a near-perfect flashlight-turned-lantern. The long, tubular shape works like a traditional flashlight with a focused beam on the one hand, while a lantern-style light strip down the side provides wider, ambient lighting around the campfire when you need it. The internal 5,200mAh battery is enough to top up your smartphone and other gadgets in a pinch. Plus, it’s easily rechargeable via USB at home or in your car, or via the sun with an integrated solar panel.

Foam Sleeping Mat + Camp Chair

Nemo Switchback Sleeping Pad

Unless you honed your backcountry sleeping skills in the U.S. Marines, sleeping comfortably outdoors on the branch- and rock-strewn ground can be challenging. That’s why a proper sleeping pad is a must. Foldable foam solutions like Nemo’s Switchback Sleeping are cheaper, more durable, and more versatile than their inflatable counterparts. Beyond helping you sleep better, they can also double as fireside chairs when folded and stacked.

Hand Warmer + Charger

Zippo HeatBank 9S Rechargeable Hand Warmer

As we head into the warm-weather hiking season, winter gear might not be top of mind. But, if you’re planning any chilly mountain hikes or summit ascents this year, Zippo’s HeatBank 9S Rechargeable Hand Warmers are a great way to keep your hands and core warm on long day hikes. These battery-operated warmers offer dual-sided heat with six settings up to 120°F. The best part is that each one doubles as a spare 5,200mAh lithium battery for keeping your electronics going in the field.

Knife + Tools + More

Leatherman Skeletool

We couldn’t cover multipurpose hiking gear without including a standard multi-tool. It’s one of our 11 backpacking essentials that no self-respecting outdoorsman should ever be without. With so many options, it’s hard to pick just one, but the Skeletool from Leatherman is a perennial favorite. The Skeletool includes needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, a 420HC steel combo knife, bottle opener, and large bit screwdriver — not bad for just 5 oz.

Hat + Face Mask + Neckerchief

Buff Original

While not the most glamorous of the multipurpose gear, the 1.6-ounce Buff easily earns its place in a lightweight pack. Officially, you can wear this piece of headgear in 13 different ways, but there are undoubtedly many more uses than that. The four-way stretch, 100% recycled Repreve fabric is comfortable to wear, wicks away moisture, and breathes well. The UPF 50 material can keep you protected from the sun, the sweat off your scalp, the wind out, and your noggin warm at night. Buff also has different versions with fleece for colder days and Insect Shield to scare away bugs.

Tent + Poncho

Gatewood Cape

Tents are usually the heaviest thing in a multi-day pack. Why not kill two birds with one tent and wear it as your jacket too to save some weight? It might sound ridiculous, but that’s exactly what you can do with the Gatewood Cape from Six Moon Designs. The 10-ounce waterproof cape covers your top half and includes a hood. Dual zippers let you ventilate as needed. The open bottom allows for ample airflow when it’s warm but wet. When you get to camp, take the Gatewood Cape off and pitch it as a shelter using one trekking pole. The 35 square feet covers you and your backpack. Pitched properly, the Gatewood keeps out rain, wind, and snow with ease. You can use it as your main shelter or just tuck it in your bag for emergencies. Add a Serenity NetTent for a few more ounces to deter all the bugs.

