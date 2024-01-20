These are your best options

Zion National Park is a hiker’s paradise, a rock climber’s playground, and a nature lover’s dream. With its towering red cliffs, emerald pools, and cascading waterfalls, Zion is one of the most popular national parks in the United States.

If you plan a trip to Zion, you must find a place to stay. Springdale, Utah, is the gateway to the park and home to various hotels. With so many options, it can be challenging to choose where to stay.

Here are some of the best hotels in Springdale for your Zion National Park adventure.

Best Zion National Park hotels

These are the best places you can stay.

Address: 1 Zion Lodge, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 772-7700

The historic Zion National Park Lodge, built in 1924, is the only hotel in Zion National Park. The lodge offers a variety of rooms and suites, all of which have stunning views of the canyon. The Zion Lodge also offers restaurants, shopping, free parking, and horseback riding tours. One Google reviewer writes, “Location inside the park can’t be beaten. Rooms and common areas were comfortable, nice, and clean.”

Address: 147 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 772-3366

The Cable Mountain Lodge is a luxurious hotel near Zion National Park. The lodge offers stunning views of the canyon and has a variety of amenities, including a pool, hot tub, and spa. One Google reviewer raves, “The rooms were super modern and quiet. It felt clean and equipped with all the basics you’d expect.” The Cable Mountain Lodge is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a romantic getaway.

Address: 281 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 772-3234

The Cliffrose Springdale is a boutique hotel on the Virgin’s Edge River, located just minutes from local dining. The hotel offers modern rooms, two heated swimming pools open year-round, a hot tub, a restaurant, and free parking.

One Google reviewer said, “Located just a few minutes outside of Zion National Park, The Cliffrose was a perfect location for our days exploring the park. We stayed in a very spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite. It was well appointed with a beautiful view of the mountains.”

Address: 1141 Canyon Springs Rd, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 619-8220

The SpringHill Suites is a family-friendly hotel with spacious suites, an outdoor seasonal pool and hot tub with canyon views, a splash pad, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The SpringHill Suites also has a fitness center, which many Google reviewers rave about, “The small gym upstairs is adequate and has a great view. The beds are so comfy. The free hot breakfast is great – there’s a waffle machine, too. The view from inside for breakfast or outside by the fireplace is great. I always visit in December, and they have cute holiday decor out.”

Address: 668 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 429-7650

The Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites is seasonal and operational from the beginning of March to the beginning of November. The hotel offers a variety of rooms, all of which are spacious and comfortable. The Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites also has a swimming pool, hot tub, and gym for guests.

Google reviewers rave about the proximity to the park and the staff’s hospitality, “The hotel is so close to the entrance of Zion that entering & exiting the park during your stay is simple. We can’t remember having such a pleasant experience in a hotel. This Location truly gets what hospitality is all about and has set the bar for the rest.”

Address: 1215 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767

Phone: (435) 772-3200

The Holiday Inn Express is a pet-friendly hotel that offers a variety of suites, meeting rooms, complimentary breakfast, and beautiful views. It’s located just 1.2 miles from Zion National Park and even provides a complimentary shuttle.

One Google reviewer said, “This was the nicest Holiday Inn I have ever stayed at. The views from the room are out of this world.”

Bottom line

With an array of great hotel options waiting for you near Zion National Park, the choice is yours! Find the perfect home base for your Zion experience, then explore breathtaking canyons, conquer challenging trails, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

