The Best Ski Brands to Buy in Winter 2021

We’re already a few months into the 20/21 ski season, so you’ve no doubt upgraded your gear closet with a swanky new ski jacket and maybe some new goggles and ski gloves. But, it’s easy to forget about what you’re riding on, too. Even if you already have a favorite pair or six of trusted skis, there’s always room for more. If it’s time to upgrade your sticks, here are our picks for the best ski brands in 2021.

Rossignol

One of the oldest names in skiing, Abel Rossignol made his first namesake skis in Isère, France, in 1907 using his carpentry skills from a textile accessory business. The brand’s all-metal Allais 60s skis won the 1960 Winter Olympics and, in 1964, Rossignol introduced its fiberglass ski. The rest is history, as the brand has since exploded into every corner of the ski gear and winter apparel markets.

K2 Sports

Seattle-based K2 Sports is among the most recognized ski brands in the world — arguably the most recognized in the United States. They’re, in fact, credited with being the creator of the first fiberglass skis. Every product in the company’s lineup is durable and well designed, and the breadth of offerings caters to all levels of skier, from novice to expert. For non-skiers, K2 offers a solid lineup of great snowboards and splitboards, too.

Atomic

Atomic created the first powder ski more than 30 years ago, and it has been changing the ski world ever since. Today, the company focuses on more technical offerings for hardcore skiers who prefer their runs fast, in the backcountry, or both. For that reason, many of its skis are better suited for experts with a few years of downhill under their belts.

Salomon

Where most of the brands on this list focus on skiing, snowboarding, and winter sports gear, Salomon is a jack of all trades. The company’s catalog runs deep with equipment in almost every category of adventuring, from backpacking to trail running to travel. Still, it hasn’t forgotten its roots, which is why its ski and ski accessory products are among the best in the world.

Head

In the mid-19th century, heavy wood skis were the norm. Howard Head brought his aircraft-building skills to bear on the industry and turned it on its, well, head. By tinkering with then-state-of-the-art plastics and metals for two full years, he found a lighter, faster, and more durable new ski design. So Head Standard ski was born. The brand continues to push the limits of innovation through technology to this day.

Völkl

As Germany’s largest ski brand, Völkl’s history dates back nearly a century. Its skis are lauded as being among the best in the world for their durability and ability to hold an edge. Almost every product in its deep catalog targets expert skiers and off-piste lovers. For that reason, novice skiers may find them a little challenging to control.

Nordica

Nordica debuted in the late 1930s as a mountain boot business, and that’s still a large part of what it does. But, in the nearly 100 years since, the company has expanded into every corner of the ski market. Today, it’s known for making some of the most versatile and approachable skis in the world for beginners and experts alike.

DPS Skis

In its relatively short, 15-year history, DPS Skis has become a household name among hardcore backcountry skiers. The brand is the go-to provider for, in its own words, “the world’s most advanced skis.” With roots on the slopes of Utah, it’s no surprise that they deliver with top-shelf, off-piste-ready sticks built for serious downhill adventures. From design to construction, DPS spares no expense, and buyers pay a handsome premium for the privilege to ride. Most pairs start at well over $1,000.

Blizzard

Blizzard is another favorite among advanced and expert skiers. The Austrian maker designs and crafts some of the world’s best touring and all-mountain skis. The construction of its most premium offerings includes two sheets of metal, delivering incredible durability and strength. It also boasts a solid line-up of backcountry-friendly skis to boot, making it popular among more adventurous competitors.

Black Crows

Black Crows is lesser-known here in the United States. But, this company’s roots in the French Alps give it immediate and well-deserved cred in the world of ski gear. With two professional freeskiers (Bruno Compagnet and Camille Jaccoux) at the helm, the company has sought to provide discerning skiers with versatile, go-anywhere sticks designed to tackle any and all downhill adventures. Availability is often limited here in the states, but they’re worth the wait (and the price) if you can find them.

