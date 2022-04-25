Best Grill Deals: Get Your Grilling Hat on From $107

It’s the time of the year for warm weather and sunny patios, and we’re ringing in the springtime with the best grill deals out there. There are plenty of amazing deals right now as new grill model start to arrive. If you love to cook and grill outside, you can’t beat a high-quality grill, and the only thing better than a new grill is a great deal on one. Read onward for more details on the best grill deals available right now.

Expert Grill 24-Inch Charcoal Grill — $107, was $124

Why Buy

Affordable

Cast-iron cooking surface

Portability

Easy cleanup

Whether you’re looking to grill the perfect steak or just have some fun in the backyard with your family, the Expert Grill 24-inch charcoal grill is a great option. It comes in at an affordable price, and is the perfect size for any patio. Not too big and not too small, this is a grill that moves around easily and can fit anywhere.

When it comes to cooking with the Expert Grill 24-inch charcoal grill, the main cooking surface is large enough to accommodate 20 burgers at once, and it also has a 201-square-inch warming rack that’s nice for buns and side orders. It’s equipped with heavy-duty cast-iron cooking grates that retain heat exceptionally well and produce restaurant-quality sears on steaks, burgers, and chicken.

Other features of the Expert Grill 24-inch charcoal grill include a charcoal access door, an adjustable charcoal pan, and a built-in, easy-to-read lid thermometer. A foldable side shelf offers space for platters, marinades, and more, and the shelf has three hooks to keep grill tools and utensils within reach. It’s a great grill for every patio.

Expert Grill Four-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197

Why Buy

Easy ignition

Four stainless-steel burners

Cast-iron cooking grates

Large cooking space

The Expert Grill four-burner propane gas grill is a convenient option for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of charcoal grilling. This grill features a simple push and turn ignition system, making firing things up in your backyard quick and easy, and a great option for bringing the best grill recipes to life.

With four burners, this Expert Grill propane gas grill is capable of 48,000 total BTUs of heating energy for quick, controlled heating, and each stainless-steel burner is independently controlled. The 619 square inches of total cooking space provides enough room to fit up to 25 hamburger patties at once, and the grates are made of high-quality cast iron.

The lid and grill itself are also high quality, as the stainless steel offers superior durability, keeping you grilling for seasons to come. This propane gas grill from Expert Grill enables you to cook like a pro when you’re using it, and look like a pro when it’s tucked away on the patio.

Expert Grill Five-Burner Gas Grill — $247, was $297

Why Buy

Easy assembly

Five stainless-steel burners

Huge cooking area

Easy moving and storage

The Expert Grill five-burner gas grill is a great grilling option for just about anybody. With five independently controlled stainless-steel burners, it offers a total of 50,000 BTUs of heating energy for quick, controlled heating. And despite its professional-level grilling abilities, it’s still easy to put together and move around.

The Expert Grill five-burner gas grill has a huge cooking area that totals 641 square inches. This provides plenty of room to impress your friends, and plenty of room to cook all of your favorite spring and summer recipes. This main grilling area is equipped with heavy-duty cast-iron grates that hold heat well and are easy to clean.

When the party is over, cleanup is as easy as it gets. Everything about the Expert Grill five-burner gas grill is easy to clean, from the stainless-steel lid to the cast-iron cooking grates, and the four heavy-duty casters offer easy transport for storage.

Cuisinart Four-Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill — $347, was $397

Why Buy

High-end burner ignition

Ceramic-coated burners

Huge cooking area

Appliance-grade viewing window

Everything about the Cuisinart four-burner dual fuel gas grill screams premium quality, and like all of the best gas grills, it makes cooking outside easy, convenient, and fun. This grill offers a large cooking area for accommodating multiple burgers and even entire chickens, and whomever you may be grilling with this summer, this grill is a great option.

In addition to its great cooking capabilities, the grill itself is about as premium as it gets, especially at this great price point. Its high-end features include an independent burner ignition, double wall insulated lid and firebox with temperature gauge, stainless-steel heat tents, and a removable grease tray and cup.

The grill also features a warming rack and four ceramic-coated burners that combine to produce 42,000 BTUs of heat energy quickly and easily, so you won’t be waiting around to start getting food on the grill. An appliance-grade viewing window allows you to easily monitor food as it cooks without losing heat, and with the Cuisinart four-burner dual fuel gas grill, you also get dual fuel valves, allowing it to be powered by either propane or natural gas.

Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker — $487, was $699

Why Buy

8-in-1 functionality

Fan-forced convection cooking

Smart digital control board

Easy to clean and move

If you’ve mastered the grill and want to bring more functionality to your outdoor cooking, looking no further than the Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker. It’s the perfect grill for the true grillmaster, and offers tons of great features for anybody who wants to up their grilling game. In fact, with this grill, it will even be beneficial to you to learn how to smoke meat.

The Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker brings 8-in-1 functionality to your grilling game, allowing you to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and charbroil. It has a huge cooking area that measures 1,060 square inches, which is the ultimate grilling canvas for all of your favorite summer grilling adventures. The Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker is designed to be easy and convenient, as it’s easy to move, easy to clean, and easy to store.

And despite its full range of capabilities, the Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker is designed to be used by anybody. It brings a range of features to help you utilize it to its greatest capabilities, including an automated electric feed system that maintains heat within 10 degrees of the set temperature and produces the optimal amount of smoke, and smart digital control board that will keep all of your grilling endeavors within your knowledge base.

