Whether you’re looking to pick up some great holiday gifts for fellow outdoors folk, or you want to stock up on gear before a big trip, it’s always nice when you can get everything at one place. But even when that’s not the plan, finding somewhere reliable, with reasonable prices and an excellent selection is always the next best thing. Academy Sports + Outdoors is that place, or rather one of the best destinations for scoring some outdoor-worthy gear. You don’t just have to take our word for it, though. It makes more sense to consider some of their best offerings yourself, and that’s precisely what we’re going to do here.

To make things easier, we’ve collected all of the best outdoor gear, for various activities, and shared them below. Broken up into 5 categories, they also highlight 5 reasons why Academy Sports + Outdoors is a top destination for outdoor gear, sports gear, and honestly, pretty much whatever you need! You can shop Academy Sports + Outdoors’ phenomenal selection below, or keep reading to see our top picks for the many categories of outdoor gear.

1. Best Gear for Camping

Before your big trip into the wilds, you’ll need to stock up on gear! Academy Sports + Outdoors has an amazing selection of hunting apparel, tools, supplies, and much more! Here are our top picks for the best gear for camping:

Academy Sports + Outdoors Folding Wagon with Removable Bed – $45

Available in a huge selection of colors from blue to purple, this wagon folds up for easy storage. It has a powder-coated steel frame, with a reinforced liner on the bottom that’s also removable. It’s perfect for stowing gear, transporting items, or kids that don’t want to walk!

Academy Sports + Outdoors Logo Armchair – $6

Unless you’re staying at a campground, you’ll need a chair to lounge in! This chair features a folding design, that’s easy to store and carry. It also has a built-in mesh cup holder for your adult beverages! It comes with a carry bag too, and there are a ton of colors to choose from.

The North Face 6 or 4 Person Dome Tents – $450/$350

Sleeping under the stars is great, but you should probably still have some shelter. These tents from The North Face are roomy, easy to set up, and durable! They’re tall too, so you can fit chairs inside or stand comfortably. Color-coded poles, with tent trim, make it a breeze to pitch. You can choose between a 4-person tent, or a 6-person tent if you need something bigger!

Little Tikes RV Camper Tent – $30

This kid-friendly tent is great for camping, yard play, or even indoors! It comes with inflatable accessories too, like a campfire, and marshmallow sticks. Just set up the tent, the accessories, and go!

Magellan Outdoors Rectangle Sleeping Bag – $10

These 170T polyester sleeping bags come in a few colors, and offer comfortable rest at temperatures as low as 45-degrees Fahrenheit — you’ll need thicker cold-weather sleepers if you’re somewhere frigid. They come with a stuff sack to make it easy to pack up when you’re all done camping!

2. Best Gear for Fishing

If you want to snag some big fish, you’ll need the appropriate gear, and Academy Sports + Outdoors’ fishing game is top-notch. Here are our top picks for the best gear for fishing:

Abu Garcia Max STX 30 Freshwater Spinning Rod and Reel Combo – $70

This combo includes a 6-foot 6-inches spinning rod and reel, equipped with an Everlast bail system to improve durability. The 24-ton graphite body and rotor are lightweight yet balanced. It looks great too! Of course, Academy Sports + Outdoors also has a wide selection of fishing rods and reels if you don’t like our pick!

Pelican Premium The Catch 100 10-foot Sit-on-Top Fishing Kayak – $720

This sit-on-top kayak was built for fishing and includes a long list of features to make your trip much more enjoyable. The large flat deck offers plenty of standing space, but you also get an angler ruler, a scupper plug, drain plug, rod holders, rod tie-downs, storage, and a paddle. There are a couple of styles to choose from, as well.

Bubba Blade Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife – $170

If you’re keeping the fish you catch you’ll need to clean them! This durable fillet knife has a nonslip, textured grip with a battery-powered system. The battery lasts for up to 4 hours of use per charge. The dual-rivet blades are made with titanium-coated stainless steel. It’s a beast, but it’s also portable and comes with an EVA carrying case!

Garmin STRIKER Castable Sonar Device – $130

This neat little device from Garmin allows you to turn your phone into a capable fishfinder. It features a 10-hour battery, IPX6, and IPX7 water-resistant standards, auto power-on, and comes with a carrying bag. It also has a 200-foot castable range to offer plenty of monitoring room!

Mystery Tackle Box Elite Bass Fishing Kit – was $45, now $40

Generally, it’s good to know what’s in your tackle box, but this kit would make a perfect gift for seasoned anglers! It comes with a curated selection of fishing gear, tips, tricks, and technique instructions. Inside are 9 to 11 fishing items from top brands — you never know what you’re gonna get!

3. Best Gear for Hunting

Want to snag a buck? Hunting smaller game? Either way, you’ll need to blend into your surroundings with camo wear, and you’ll need a bunch of practical gear to get you through the trip! Academy Sports + Outdoors definitely has you covered! Here are our top picks for the best gear for hunting:

Magellan Outdoors Men’s Mesa Softshell Jacket – was $70, now $53

This camo jacket is windproof but also has a TPU membrane inside to keep the wearer warm, with a water-resistant outer layer. Moreover, it has 3 pockets, a mock collar with a stand-away neck, scent control to keep you concealed, and much more. It is a men’s jacket, with S to 3XL sizes, and multiple styles. The Magellan Outdoors Women’s Boone Jacket is an excellent alternative for women, with sizes S to XXL available — and several styles.

Magellan Outdoors Men’s Camo Hill Country 7-Pocket Twill Hunting Pants – was $25, now $19

If you grab the jacket above, you’ll also need pants to go with it! This twill 7-pocket pair is perfect. The knees are articulated and reinforced, the sliding elastic waistband makes it easy to put them on, and take them off, and the front zipper fly closure means you can do your business whenever you need to. The hems are also strengthened with a kick plate. They come in S to 3XL sizes, and in multiple styles. Just like with the jacket, the Magellan Outdoors Women’s Camo Hill Country 7-Pocket Twill Hunting Pants are a good alternative for women.

Wildgame Innovations Terra G2 LO IR Trail Camera (3-Pack) – $150

This 3-pack of trail cameras can help you keep an eye on game and the surrounding wilds. They have a trigger speed of less than 1 second, with time and date stamping for easier recall. The 720P HD video resolution and 18-megapixel shots make it easy to see what’s been captured.

Piano Storage Locker – $25

This roomy storage locker is great for storing snacks, supplies, tools, guns, or whatever you need to stow! It has 4 locking enclosures for security and weighs just under 10-pounds when empty! It comes in a few different colors to boot.

Game Winner® SS Pop-Up Blind – $70

If you’re not using a tree stand, you’ll want to conceal yourself. This pop-up blind is shaped like a tent, comes with 4 stakes, and a backpack to stow it all. It sets up quickly, accommodates up to 2 hunters at once, and keeps you hidden from the game.

Vortex Vanquish Compact Reverse Porro Prism Binoculars – was $100, now $70

For when you need a closer look, at the terrain, animals, or fellow hunters, this pair of binoculars is the best choice. They’re waterproof, fog proof, and have an anti-reflective coating on the lenses. A rubber armor construction keeps them secure, but also makes them easier to grip.

Redfield Rebel 4 – 12 x 40 Scope – $150

The 1-inch machined aluminum chassis means this scope is secure, plenty resistant, and reliable. It’s nitrogen purged and fully sealed so it’s fog proof and waterproof, as well. The lifetime warranty has you covered if anything does go awry. It has a duplex reticle, with multicoated low-dispersion lenses — to provide clear and crisp visuals!

4. Best Gear for Workouts

Staying in shape is important to maintain your health but also for a happy, healthy lifestyle! Besides outdoor gear, Academy Sports + Outdoors offers a wide range of workout machines and supplies. Here are our top picks for the best gear for workouts:

ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill with 30 Day IFIT Subscription – was $1,700, now $1,200

Unless you’re going to run outdoors, this treadmill will help keep you in shape! It features a 14-inch HD touchscreen for stats, vitals, and more. The iFit Bluetooth heart rate monitor tracks heart rate. It has a power incline but also folds up for easy storage. The system comes with a 30-day subscription to the iFit service.

Marcy MWM-988 150-pound Stack Home Gym – $600

This full gym features both a high and low pulley system. The 150-pound weight stack offers plenty of resistance for a solid workout. What’s more, you get legs, arms, shoulders, chest, and full-body workout options.

BCG Adults’ Aerobic Rebounder – was $50, now $40

Trampoline exercises are all the rage these days, and this rebounder can make that happen. Just pair it with your favorite digital trainer for some good fun! It has a foam pad cover for safety, folds up easily for storage, and has a steel frame construction.

Health Gear Deluxe Inversion Table with Adjustable Heat and Massage – $180

This table helps you alleviate back pressure and is super comfortable thanks to a padded headrest and backrest. It can also administer heat, and massages, to clear away some of that soreness you might be feeling, especially after an intense workout. The locking frame secures its position, and wheels allow you to move it around when necessary.

Everlast NevaTear 80-pound Heavy Bag Kit – $100

There’s no better cardio workout than punching a bag. This kit comes with a heavy-duty bag, gloves, hand wraps, and a jump rope. It’s everything you need to burn some fat, stay in shape, and sweat out some water.

5. Best for Fun at Home

Everyone deserves to kick back and have a little fun at home, and Academy Sports + Outdoors is not all-work-and-no-play! They also have a fantastic selection of fun gear like gaming tables, outdoor playsets, and much, much more. Here are our top picks for the best gear for having family fun at home:

KidKraft Modern Outdoor Playhouse – was $600, now $400

Give your kids a house of their own to play in with this modern, wood playhouse. The roof panels are water-resistant so they won’t break down easily, even when exposed to inclement weather. It also has a functioning front door, a mailbox with a flag, a removable grill lid, and fabric curtains. It comes with a 2-seat picnic bench and an outdoor grill.

AGame 12-foot Round Trampoline with Enclosure – was $200, now $180

The aerobic trampoline above is for adults, but this one is for everyone. It features a 12-foot diameter with a full mesh net enclosure for safety. The galvanized steel frame will withstand the great outdoors, and the UV-resistant mat won’t fade in the sun. It meets all ASTM safety standards, as well.

Wham-O Frisbee Target Toss Challenge – $25

This Frisbee game includes brightly colored Frisbees — that are easy to locate even in thick grass — along with the PVC target. It’s challenging but fun for the whole family and easy to set up anywhere. You can also take it with you camping, to parks, family outings, and much more!

Pit Boss PB820D3 Pellet Grill – was $500, now $400

No home, yard, or outdoor area is complete without a grill, and this pellet grill is just what you need to prepare some delicious fall-off-the-bone meats! It cooks at temperatures from 180-degrees to 500-degrees, has a high-temp-resistant powder-coated finish, and a single burner. It’s an 8-in-1 system that you can use to grill, bake, roast, sear, braise, smoke, and much more! The removable stainless steel side shelf and serving tray offer storage room for plates, utensils, and supplies. What’s more, it’s on 2 rolling wheels for easy transport.

Mosaic 30-inch Vera Fire Pit – $40

This sleek fire pit has a brushed bronze finish, along with a high-temp powder coat so it’s durable and resistant. It comes with a protective screen, a fire poker, and a charcoal grate to make usage and clean up as simple as can be. It’s an awesome way to create a warm and cozy atmosphere outdoors, on your patio, deck, or yard.