New 686 and Welcome snowboarding gear collab is all about the ‘feeling’ you get on the mountain, and we love it

This new collection is all gender

686 x Welcome Anorak and Pants
686 x Welcome

Snowboarding is all about a good time on the hill. Sure, it’s cool to spin further, carve harder, and stick that landing. But at its core, riding is all about the feeling. It’s pure freedom. That’s why we love the new 686 x Welcome Collection, a selection of snowboarding gear that focuses on the sport’s fun side. Not only that, but it’s gender-neutral, so everyone can join the party. Here are the details.

686 x Welcome Crew fleece shirt
686 x Welcome

686 and Welcome: Two brands with distinct personalities

The 686 x Welcome collab is so good because it melds each brand’s unique outlook. Here’s some background on both outfits.

is a technical apparel company with 30 years of experience pushing outwear design and tech. The brand emphasizes the Japanese philosophy of “Kaizen,” which seeks continual improvement over time. That leads to products with refined function and style for a better mountain experience. It’s gear you can trust.

Welcome Skateboards began in 2010 when Jason Celaya sought to create something different in the skateboard realm. Jason created his own artwork for boards and produced shapes that blended old and new. Today, the company sells skateboards, wheels, and apparel that seeks to “create a space that celebrates nonconformity, where all are Welcome.”

The combination of 686’s technical focus with Welcome Skateboards’ nonconformist credo results in snowboarding gear that’s functional and fun. Sometimes, high-end outwear has a serious, get-after-it style. And that’s OK. But when you want to let loose and get creative, the 686 x Welcome collection is the perfect complement. 

686 x Welcome Capita snowboard
686 x Welcome

686 x Welcome Collection: Details and specs

This playful collab includes jackets, pants, hoodies, and boards. Earth tones and tailored artwork provide a casual yet distinctive look. The tech expertise of 686 and CAPiTA Snowboards ensures top-end function. And with reasonable pricing, the collection makes it easy to gear up.

In terms of fits, innovations, and technologies, 686 handled the details. Jason Celaya added the collection’s signature looks with bespoke colors and artwork. The collab includes a snowboard, anorak, snow pants, waterproof hoody, crewneck fleece, and balaclava. While the apparel uses men’s sizing, it’s gender-neutral and intended to be worn by everyone.

To promote the line, skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos and snowboarder Tommy Gesme serve as beacons of 686 and Welcome’s philosophy of “culture over contests.” That’s an attitude that’s good for the sport.

Our favorite items are the Ghost 2.5L Anorak ($199.95) and Ghost 2.5L Pant ($179.95). Each features an easy-going, loose fit that looks at home on the street or in the park. With 2.5-Layer infiDRY 10K Fabric + PFAS Free DWR, the getar protects you from the elements, and an array of tech-focused features provides modern performance. We’d go for the Welcome Black Colorblock option, with its ’90s-influenced, earthy shades of clay/black/green/limestone. 

Whether cold-weather layering or post-shred relaxing, the Fleece Crewneck has cush warmth and useful details. The 100% polyester mid-weight fleece locks in heat, while a chest pocket adds useful storage. Elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem seal out the cold. And it’s got plenty of skate-influenced style. 

The CAPiTA Ultrafear is a 3-time Transworld Good Wood Award winner. With a twin-tip, camber shape, it can handle any terrain with power and precision. As part of the collaboration, it receives Welcome’s signature artwork for a board like nothing else on the hill. Priced at $599.95, it’s a solid addition to your quiver.

The 686 x Welcome collab combines casual, creative style with high-end function. Welcome Skateboards’ home-spun artwork adds a skate-influenced personality, while the tech expertise of 686 and CAPiTA provides trusted performance. That’s an ideal combo. With a focus on fun and exploration, the collection lets you be you on the mountain. If you’re all about enjoying the snowboard experience, this collab’s worth checking out. 

