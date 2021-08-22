6 Best Razor and Shave Kit Sets for the Gift of a Good Shave

Shaving facial hair, for most men, can be compared to a woman cutting her hair short. It alters one’s appearance and gives a new sense of self, which is why it’s one of the few things men take into serious consideration before acting on it. So, to make sure your everyday razor shave is as great as it should be, we put together some of the coolest razor and brush sets (okay, sometimes they’re just extra cool razors) on the market,

Related Guides

Truefitt & Hill Regency Collection with Bowl, Shaving Brush, and Razor

The Regency Collection is like registering for silver…if you were marrying your bathroom sink (well…that face in the mirror is awfully attractive). Actually done in sturdy steel with an elegant chrome finish, the set features an opulent razor handle that fits Gillette’s Mach III blades. A “Super Badger” shaving brush features natural bristles in a resin base, and the bowl is perfect for whipping up a perfect lather for shaving. It’s available in faux ivory, faux horn, or faux ebony finishes.

Rockwell 6S Shave Kit

Rockwell raises the bar on the best modern safety razors with the 6S, featuring six adjustable shave settings, allowing for a custom shave to suit your skin or hair type. This kit also features the brand’s fresh, clean-smelling Barbershop Shave Cream (with natural oils and botanicals), a synthetic shave brush, 100 Rockwell blades, and a recyclable blade that’s safe for the discards.

Bulldog Skincare Original Bamboo Razor and Stand

OK, this razor doesn’t come with a brush, but it does come with a side order of saving the planet. The razor comes with four refill blades, each designed with five tempered steel blades, a lubricating strip, and a precision trimmer; all also designed to minimize waste in your friendly neighborhood landfill. The handle itself is also interchangeable for three other “sleeve” styles, the Bonchurch, Golborne, and Barlby, each offering a style option from modern to classic to…well…bamboo…to fit your vanity’s style. The stand itself is also made from tough, natural, and renewable bamboo; storing the razor properly; i.e., not blade down, while prolonging the life of the blades by draining water away from the head.

Bulldog Skincare Original Bamboo Razor

Bulldog Skincare Bamboo Razor Stand

The Art of Shaving Bergamot Neroli Travel Shaving Kit

For the traveler, Art of Shaving’s handy pouch features TSA-approved sizes of the brand’s “Four Elements of the Perfect Shave,” including pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, a genuine badger shaving brush, and the Jet Black Morris Park 5 Blade Razor. The kit is available in Bergamot Neroli, Lavender, Sandalwood, or Unscented fragrance options, so one is sure to be perfect for the nomad in your life, or the nomad in you.

Proraso Travel Shave Kit

Proraso packages classic Italian dolce vita into a handy travel shave kit. Prepared by the Martelli family in Florence, Italy, using time-honored traditional methods; each box includes the brand’s pre-shave cream, shaving cream in a tube, aftershave balm, and a travel-sized version of its classic boar bristle shaving brush (the travel-sized brush is only available in this kit). A eucalyptus oil and menthol formulation are soothing, toning, and cooling to the skin.

Gillette Labs The Heated Razor

Okay, okay, again…there’s no brush associated with this razor. But once you’ve tried it, you’ll probably be okay without it. Hardcore? You can always grab one of these, but this razor gives the feeling of a hot towel shave…without the hot towel. Charge it up, turn it on, and get shaving. Choose from two different temperatures and have one of the most soothing shaves you can get in the comfort of your own bathroom.

Editors' Recommendations