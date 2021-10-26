Fall is here, and that means that we will all be grabbing our best hats for bad hair days and unpredictable weather conditions. Here’s some good news for you, though — there’s no need to sacrifice your comfort, style, or overall aesthetic to avoid dreaded hat hair. Why, you ask? Well, because we have rounded up some of the best styling tips and some of the best hair products that will keep your ‘do glammed up even when you take off your hat. These tips start in the shower and then go into the grooming portion of your daily routine. That means you can apply the product to your hair, style it, and then as you head out the door, put that hat on.

Unfortunately, not all hairstyles are created equally, and so depending on how you wear your hair or how it’s styled, the hat-and-product look may take some getting used to. Just practice, and thankfully, we have you covered this fall and well into the winter so you can keep your best beanie or baseball cap in your back pocket to be ready at a moment’s notice.

Get Conditioned

Bumble and Bumble Quenching Conditioner

Your hair can get extra dry during the fall. Dry hair attracts an electric charge. Adding a knit hat to the situation can be truly hair-raising. Get out in front of static cling and crazy flyaways by using a leave-in treatment like Bumble and Bumble Quenching Conditioner. You should also make sure your hair is completely dry before putting your hat on. And voila, you’re good to go.

Try a Dry Shampoo

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo

Did hair stick to your head? No time to shower? Bring greased-up, matted hat hair back to life with dry shampoo. The R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo sops up excess oil, giving your hair the lift it needs. Pro-Vitamin B5 has also been added to this nourishing spray as a thickening agent that boosts hair volume.

Adler New York Natural Hair Powder

The Adler New York Natural Hair Powder degreases and refreshes dirty hair with clay minerals, rice powder, and horsetail powder. It’s an all-natural pick-me-up that builds volume and freshens flattened hat hair. Try this great smelling dry shampoo for men in Bergamot, Clary Sage, Jupiter, or Lavender. Take a small amount and use your fingers to work it evenly from the roots to the tips of your hair.

Use a Flexible Styling Product

Axe Messy Look Flexible Paste

Pick a hair product with a flexible hold that will allow you to easily style and restyle throughout the day. Recover your hat hair and create an effortless, disheveled style with the Axe Messy Look Flexible Paste. It’s easy. Start with a dollop in the morning and fix your hair in place. Remove your chapeaux; use your fingers to re-work your do, and you’re done.

American Crew Grooming Spray

The American Crew Grooming Spray is another super flexible product. Keep a bottle in your desk drawer to fix commuter hat hair. Don’t worry; it’s not a thick, sticky hair spray. It supplies a soft natural hold that will tame flyaway hat hair and control static cling.

