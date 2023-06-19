 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Bad haircuts are the worst — 5 ways to deal and make the best of it

Real talk: You do not like your new haircut. Here's what to do next

BethAnn Mayer
By
a man getting a haircut from tattooed barber
Dmitry Zvolskiy, Pexels Dmitry Zvolskiy/Pexels

In an ideal world, every day would be the best hair day. That world doesn’t exist, but there’s at least one way to get as close to perfection as possible: Regular haircuts. Generally, men get a trim every six weeks, though you’ll find your sweet spot. You also may have a go-to barber who knows your preferences like the back of their hand and guides you when you’re ready to try something new. A good barber is a secret weapon to avoiding bad haircuts.

However, even good barbers have off days. Alternatively, maybe your barber had an unexpected sick day during your appointment and you decided to try the new guy. A few snips later and you realize you got a horrible haircut.

Recommended Videos

What should you do next? First, breathe. Second, know you have options for righting this wrong and getting your confidence back. Here’s how to deal with bad haircuts (and how to avoid them in the first place). 

a dark photo of a man in a barber shop
Allef Vinicius, Unsplash Allef Vinicius/Unsplash

How do you know if it’s a bad haircut?

The answer to this question is highly personal. You may get tons of opinions from others on your new ‘do. However, all that matters is that you like your mane. The same goes for disliking your haircut. The haircut isn’t for you if the ‘do isn’t you.

Sometimes, we’re our own biggest critics. If you have a rather critical inner voice, you might take a step back and evaluate why you’re being so hard on your appearance. You may need to give yourself, your hair, and your barber some grace. However, if you’re generally pretty low-key about haircuts and genuinely dislike the look you got, you have a point.

man standing on a rooftop in white adidas t-shirt and with a manbun
Rafael Silva, Unsplash Rafael Silva/Unsplash

How to fix a bad haircut

You decided you got a bad haircut. Period. Now what? You can conceal it with clever accessorizing and styling, or the barbershop may lend you a hand, potentially for free. Consider these steps you can take next, should you dislike your hairdo.

Wear a hat

In the immediate panic-stricken aftermath of realizing you got a bad haircut, it’s easy to overlook your headwear collection. Go sporty with a cap from one of your favorite sports teams. For a black-tie wedding, exude dapper charm with a top hat. Tweed golf caps are perfect for the back nine and transition well to chilly weather. You may even be able to get away with this look at the office. This hack won’t get you far at a fancy restaurant where it’s still considered rude to keep a cap on, but even celebs rock baseball caps while running errands. If you have a general to-do list for the next few weeks, you should be able to hide your haircut until it’s time to head to the barber again (and maybe a new one). 

Give it a week or two

Sometimes, patience is a helpful virtue. If you’re just side-eyeing your haircut instead of deciding you got the worst one ever, you may need to let your mane settle and grow in a little. This process can take about two weeks. Though 14 days may seem like an eternity, you should notice gradual improvement as time passes. If you just got the ends trimmed, that timeframe is also shortened to about a day or two.

Don’t elicit opinions

Seriously. Though some kind loved ones may assure you that your hair looks great, you may be able to read body language and know they’re clearly lying. Others may be brutally honest. Hair — and appearances, more generally — can be emotional. If you’re not in the headspace to hear and handle the truth, protect your peace and don’t ask questions.

See if you can get the bad haircut fixed

You may want to exact swift revenge with a bad Yelp review. However, you may have far better success fixing your bad haircut with honey. Consider giving the barber shop a ring if you’re unhappy with your haircut. Explain in an even tone that you appreciate the barber’s work but aren’t happy with the results. Ask how the business usually handles complaints about bad haircuts and if you can come for a do-over. They may offer to do the job for free. Alternatively, call a competitor and see if someone there will offer a free or reduced-cost cut. If you like the haircut, you might consider switching barbers.

Try styling your hair in different ways

Gel, curling irons, and texturizing spray can add body, volume, and style, making even the worst haircut look stellar. If applicable, you can pull your hair up into a man bun and wait for your mane to grow back (or your next haircut — maybe somewhere else).

man putting finishing touches on another man's haircut
Chris Knight, Unsplash Chris Knight/Unsplash

Tips for avoiding bad haircuts

The best way to fix a bad haircut is to prevent one from happening in the first place. While you can’t control what the barber does with their scissors, you can take steps to reduce your odds of getting a bad cut.

1.    Do your research. If you’re getting a new style, research a bunch of looks. Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, and old-fashioned magazines are great places to start. Your barber also may have a book you can flip through for inspiration.

2.    Ask questions. Brad Pitt may have a different face shape than you, making his haircut look different on him than on you. Ask your stylist how they think the cut will look on you personally.

3.    Communicate. Once you know what you want, communicate your desires to your barber. Also, share what you don’t want. For example, if you don’t want your hair shorter than a certain length, make that crystal clear.

Bad haircuts happen, but some savvy styling and even savvier communication with a barber beforehand can keep your good-hair-day streak alive.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
Make grooming easy: The 8 best beard trimmers to get the job done
Create the perfect look with these excellent beard trimmers

If you want to be the envy of facial hair enthusiasts everywhere, growing a beard is only half the battle. Once your facial hair goes beyond a certain length, it starts to get messy, and even the best beard-styling products will only get you so far before it’s time to bring out a good power tool (and we do love power tools.) Enter the beard trimmer. Using a good trimmer on the regular may be what some men need to keep their facial beasts under control. Depending on how fast their hair grows, others may want to use one between visits to a barber, maintaining style daily. If you are trying to develop a longer beard, you still need to trim the ends to ensure you keep the hairs strong and healthy, and it will even help them grow faster in some instances.

Either way, there is a wide range of options, from value-priced to expensive, from simple solutions to those with significant horsepower. Most include comb attachments to cut hairs to specific lengths, allowing for elaborate shaping and styling. Cordless models offer convenience with as much power as you should need. Below are some of our picks for the best beard trimmers on the market.

Read more
Make shopping easy: The best gifts for men (no matter what he’s into)
These are the best gifts for men in 2023

Shopping for the best gifts for men can at times seem like a daunting task, whether it be for a birthday, an anniversary, or any gift in between. So, we decided to help you out and lend you a hand and make gift-giving a little less stressful with a thoughtfully curated list of tried-and-true gifts suited for men. And at times, no matter how well or how long you have known someone, you just don't know where to look.

From small everyday carry items and others from the cool tech world to experiences that help you disconnect to reconnect, we offer you a gift guide for every guy on your list or some nice ways to treat yourself, too. Ahead, you will find a list of the best practical gifts for every type of guy. With that being said, here are the best gifts for men in 2023.

Read more
The 5 best body powders for men to help you avoid embarrassing odors
These fantastic body powders will keep you cool and comfortable

Summertime can bring with it sweltering temperatures, and with it comes murky pits, odorous feet — or, worst of all, swamp crotch. Even if it's the middle of the winter, those can be issues for men who workout on a consistent basis or simply sweat more than the average guy. The bacteria and fungus that accumulate in your sweat-ridden crevices can yield an unpleasant odor that leaves you feeling unclean and even more so, uncomfortable. Of course, you can wick a bar of deodorant under your arms and be good to go, but what can you do about the other sweaty (and more delicate) parts of your body?

Enter body powder, also known as talcum powder (although several formulas on the market now are talc-free). Body powder absorbs moisture, reduces odor, and eliminates chafing so you never have to worry about the pains of upper leg chafing.

Read more