For centuries, Latinx culture has had a strong connection to beauty. It has given birth to some of the best skin and grooming experts and the consumer makes up a huge part of the profit margin of the beauty industry in general. But it isn’t every day you see Latinx-owned brands properly represented. So in the spirit of waking up in 2020, it is our civic duty (as editors at The Manual) and your duty as the consumer to diversify your spending and brand knowledge. All cultures should be represented, all the time.

In the spirit of Latinx Heritage month, we’re sharing 8 of our favorite grooming products from Latinx-owned brands. Let us warn you though, it is likely you’ll be hooked after first use. These products bring a refreshing level of self-care, confidence, and charisma to your weekly routine, Latinx style.

Cuerpa Soleil Du Desert Anti-Aging Face Oil — $56

Cuerpa is obsessed with sourcing all-natural, luxurious ingredients from around the planet to create herbs, clay, and vegan oils. The brand is expert at uniquely mixing oils that feel and smell expensive without breaking the bank. We especially love all of its face oils, but this one in particular creates younger, healthier-looking skin instantly. It regenerates damaged skin cells, minimizes pores, and nourishes your complexion without the greasy residue. It is a great product for those with sensitive skin, because it leaves out all harsh chemicals and parabens.

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand — $285

You’ve seen Joanna Vargas products on a few of our grooming roundups before. She’s a celebrity facialist powerhouse that has created some of the most game changing products in the industry… just ask any beauty expert. You can’t go wrong with anything on the JV roster (especially her serums and cleansers), but today we’re calling out one of her latest and greatest. Enter: the Magic Glow Wand. Before you scroll ahead because of the price point, hear us out. This is a USB-charged facial wand that uses temperature-controlled vibrations to mimic the natural flow of the lymphatic system, which de-puffs and drains toxins from the skin. People frequently pay this same price for one lymphatic drainage facial, so think of it as an investment for the skin-obsessed.

Beard Brasil Beard Conditioner — $9

Your average conditioner isn’t typically recommended to be in contact with your face. But let’s face it (no pun intended), your beard can feel a bit rough and coarse, so you’ve thought about it. Beard Brasil’s Beard Conditioner will strengthen and soften your facial hair without irritating your skin. No breakouts here! It’s made with aloe vera essence for hydration longevity. We also recommend finishing your face off with the pocket comb. A combed beard just hits different, trust us.

Loquita Shower Steamer — $6

Loquita is the home of the 90s kid-at-heart bath bomb. While we are all for taking baths, we can understand that the idea of a full-grown man relaxing in hot lavender eucalyptus water can seem a bit intimidating. This Latinx brand created a shower steamer to mimic that same relaxation. Simply place the steamer on the shower floor and feel the essential oils rise. You’ll be instantly transported to the spa. Think of it as your gateway into actual at-home spa bathing. And if you’re ready to take the plunge into deeper waters, Loquita has dozens of fun, pop-culture inspired bombs that work wonders on your mind, body, and mood when submerged in your tub.

Honest Beauty Complete Calm Kit — $86

Remember the beautiful dancer from the 2003 film, Honey? Of course you do, it’s Jessica Alba! The actress turned entrepreneur is behind Honest Beauty: a no-BS line of products. What you see in the ingredients and branding is what you get. The Calming Set is your one-stop shop for your entire face routine, especially for those with sensitive skin. It’s easy on your decision making and your wallet. The best part is, you can rest assured that this line won’t cause breakouts or irritation. It’s super hydrating, all-natural, and fragrance-free. Sensitive skin is nothing to be ashamed of. Alba is loud and proud about it and created this line specifically for people like her.

Orlando Pita Argan Oil Glossing Shampoo and Conditioner — $45

Soft, shiny, moisturized hair doesn’t always come naturally. Orlando Pita is a renowned hair vet with the goal of making his clients and customers be their best, most confident selves. He believes that confidence starts with good hair. And where does good hair start? In your shower with your shampoo and conditioner. Argan Oil Glossing Shampoo and Conditioner is magic in a bottle for those with dry and dull hair. In just one use, you’ll notice a difference in shine and locked-in all-day hydration. This product is made for all hair types.

Brujita Skincare Sea Algae Cleanser — $32

Brujita Skincare is an LA-based skincare line, inspired by the founder’s many trips to Mexico City. All the ingredients in the entire brand are holistic, raw and organic. The Sea Algae Cleanser is a cult favorite. Its deeply hydrating properties combined with a cooling sensation makes it feel like you’re getting a professional facial with each use. Blue Spirulina (the algae) is becoming more popular in skin products because of its anti-inflammatory results. This cleanser is especially great for those with acne, acne scars, and sensitive skin types. It’s a creamy finish that reveals a smoother, brighter complexion.

Tata Harper BHA and Enzyme Brightening Mask — $65

If you’re a skin aficionado, you’ve probably heard the name Tata Harper once or twice. And if you’ve ever used her products, you know just how heavenly and natural they smell, feel, and perform. Harper’s love for all things beauty dates back to her days growing up with her grandmother in Barranquilla, Columbia. She helped host at-home spa parties where the family would prepare their own scrubs and masks for friends. She continues to do that, though now on a much larger scale. Her line remains all-natural, luxurious, and a celeb favorite. Her best-selling Resurfacing Mask brightens, tightens and tones your skin in just one use. Trust us, try it. It will save your skin.

