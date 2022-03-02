Amazon’s Choice Bread Maker Is $130 Off Today

If you’re thinking about making some upgrades to your kitchen, there’s no shortage of options from Amazon. The retailer is a reliable source of any kitchen appliance that you might need, including air fryer deals, grill deals, Keurig deals, Instant Pot deals, and bread maker deals. If that last one caught your interest, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s offer for the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker, an Amazon’s Choice product that’s available for just $309 after a $131 discount to its original price of $440.

The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker is an Amazon’s Choice product, which means it’s highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship immediately. The bread maker features double kneading blades so you don’t have to do it by hand, a large LCD display where you can choose the course that you want for baking bread, and a capacity of 2 pounds so that you can make bread for the whole family. There’s also a 13-hour delay timer, which you can set up so that you can prepare the ingredients before you go to bed, then wake up to the smell of fresh bread in the morning.

The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker takes things up a notch by offering 15 bread course settings, including multigrain, whole wheat, rapid whole wheat, gluten-free, salt-free, sugar-free, and vegan. In comparison, the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Bread Maker only has 10 course settings. The more versatile version of the bread maker also introduces an additional heater at the bottom of the lid for a more even and thorough bake.

Start making your own delicious bread with the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker.

