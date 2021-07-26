  1. Food & Drink
If You Buy Only One Thing Today, Make It This Countertop Ice Maker

By
Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker

If you’re making lots of drinks or spending some time outdoors in the heat, it’s always nice to have a decent supply of ice. That’s where some of the best ice makers come into the picture — or, more specifically, portable ice makers. As long as there is an outlet nearby, you can use them just about anywhere.

Amazon has the Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker on sale right now for $10 off. You can grab it for $140 with free Prime shipping and returns. It can make up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours (or nine cubes in seven minutes).

Available in several colors, this portable ice maker from Igloo can sit on any countertop or surface, including outdoors. It has a built-in water tank, and as long as you keep it filled, it will continue producing ice. It does not need to be hooked up to a water line. The water tank holds up to 3 quarts at a time, and the ice basket can store up to 2 pounds of ice at a time. The machine will let you know when it needs water or when the ice basket is full.

The control panel on the top of the ice maker includes LEDs so you can see the buttons better and so you can read the notifications. You can choose the size of the cubes produced, too, with small and large size options. The transparent lid allows you to see into the ice basket, so you can see how full it is at a glance. If you need ice in a pinch, you’ll have up to nine cubes ready to go just seven minutes after you turn it on. It comes with an ice scoop that makes it easy to get the ice out, but the basket is also removable if you want to dump the whole batch into a cooler.

Normally $150, Amazon is offering $10 off the Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker. You can get it for $140 with free Prime shipping, and you can return it for free if you’re not satisfied. That’s a great deal for a portable ice maker that can get you ice fast — anywhere, anytime.

More Deals on Summer Beverage Makers Available Now

Maybe you want a drink maker to go along with all those ice cubes? We rounded up all of the best offers on summer beverage makers. You can check those out below.

Zeny Heavy Duty Manual Squeezer Juicer

$48 $80
Go the traditional route and snag this manual juicer from Zeny. Despite its heavy-duty design, it has a lightweight handle for easy juicing. This tool is perfect for the home and even restaurants.
Bagotte Slow Juicer

$170 $190
Slow masticating juicer extracts 90% of the juice from fruits and vegetables with less foaming mess than with blenders. Easy to take apart with dishwasher-safe components.
Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

$38 $55
Pulpy juice isn't for everyone, which is why this Cuisinart juicer is perfect for making smooth and healthy juices. It also has a portable design and made from stainless steel for easy cleaning.
Kuvings Wide-Mouth Slow Juicer

$400 $500
Built with a 3-inch feed tube, this juicer is ideal for making highly nutritious and delicious mixed juices. It also comes with a drip-free Smart Cap that's easy to rinse after.
Costway Electric Juicer

$65 $100
Are you looking for a stainless steel juicer? Add this Costway Electric Juicer to your kitchen. It has a wide feed chute and 700-watt power so you can juice whole fruits and vegetable.
Smeg 50's Retro Style Cream Slow Juicer

$190 $240
Don't let its cute size fool you because this Smeg slow juicer runs on 80 watts power. It comes with an anti-drip stainless steel spout that's sturdy and won't rust easily.
