If you’re making lots of drinks or spending some time outdoors in the heat, it’s always nice to have a decent supply of ice. That’s where some of the best ice makers come into the picture — or, more specifically, portable ice makers. As long as there is an outlet nearby, you can use them just about anywhere.

Amazon has the Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker on sale right now for $10 off. You can grab it for $140 with free Prime shipping and returns. It can make up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours (or nine cubes in seven minutes).

Available in several colors, this portable ice maker from Igloo can sit on any countertop or surface, including outdoors. It has a built-in water tank, and as long as you keep it filled, it will continue producing ice. It does not need to be hooked up to a water line. The water tank holds up to 3 quarts at a time, and the ice basket can store up to 2 pounds of ice at a time. The machine will let you know when it needs water or when the ice basket is full.

The control panel on the top of the ice maker includes LEDs so you can see the buttons better and so you can read the notifications. You can choose the size of the cubes produced, too, with small and large size options. The transparent lid allows you to see into the ice basket, so you can see how full it is at a glance. If you need ice in a pinch, you’ll have up to nine cubes ready to go just seven minutes after you turn it on. It comes with an ice scoop that makes it easy to get the ice out, but the basket is also removable if you want to dump the whole batch into a cooler.

Normally $150, Amazon is offering $10 off the Igloo ICEB26WH Automatic Electric Countertop Ice Maker. You can get it for $140 with free Prime shipping, and you can return it for free if you’re not satisfied. That’s a great deal for a portable ice maker that can get you ice fast — anywhere, anytime.

