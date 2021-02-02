The 11 Best Ice Makers to Buy Now

Thanks to technology, more people can now have access to ice thanks to the portable ice maker. All you really need for most portable ice makers to produce ice in your home is access to electricity and water. Then these powerful little units will be churning out pellets of frosty goodness in under ten minutes.

So, if you’re consistently running out of ice and tired of filling trays, check out these ice makers. They’re an excellent investment, and once you’ve grown accustomed to it, it will become an essential kitchen appliance you wonder how you ever lived without.

Related Guides

Best Overall Ice Maker: Euhomy 40lbs Countertop Ice Machine

This sleekly designed ice maker from Euhomy not only looks great in your kitchen, it performs wonderfully. This mighty unit can produce up to 40lbs of ice per day, which is about 14lbs more than average for most countertop models (26lbs). The digital controls are straightforward, with the ability to program when your ice is made with up to an eight-hour delay. What we like most about this machine is the quality of the ice. Most countertop ice makers make bullet-shaped ice. This one gives you crystal-clear, square cubes – the kind you can find in most commercial-grade ice machines.

Best Budget Ice Maker: Frigidaire Compact Ice Maker

If you’re a Frigidaire household, this countertop ice maker will fit right in. Besides being one of the more affordable options out there, it’s also super-fast, cranking out ice in under six minutes. You can also select your cube size, which is typical for most machines, but it’s an added plus to this cost-effective, no-frills model.

Best Under-Counter Ice Maker: EdgeStar Built-In Ice Maker

This under-the-counter, built-in ice maker from EdgeStar is perfect for places with limited counter space. It’s great for kitchens or man caves where you want to make the ice machine a permanent fixture. This automatic ice maker will need a water source, but don’t worry about tunneling a new drain into the floor because this machine doesn’t need one. If you’re fond of the old-school crescent, moon-shaped ice cubes, this one won’t disappoint.

Best Commercial-Grade Ice Maker: ADT Ice Machine 200LBS Stainless Steel Commercial Ice Maker

Suppose you have plans to run a speakeasy out of your basement. In that case, this ADT ice machine is one of the largest capacity models you’ll find that won’t need serious plumbing considerations. Although you’ll need to be close to a water source and need some sort of draining reservoir (a 5-gallon bucket could work for both), this machine could technically be considered portable, though moving this 77lbs beast around doesn’t seem like something you’d want to do often. This machine can produce up to 200lbs of ice a day and can hold around 55lbs at a time.

Quietest Ice Maker: Dreamiracle Ice Maker Machine

If you happen to be making ice next in a library or next to sleeping babies, this ice maker from Dreammiracle is the way to go. Its high-efficiency compressor makes ice at under 35 decibels. That’s quieter than your average bird call.

Best Eco-Friendly Ice Maker: Trusttech Ice Maker

The sustainable design of this ice maker from Trusttech makes it one of the most eco-friendly options out there. Its high-efficiency, 120-watt compressor uses less electricity. Also, the water recycling feature reuses the water from melted ice, conserving water.

Best Ice Nugget Maker: Frigidaire Crunchy Nugget Ice Maker

We can’t explain the science behind it, but those small, flaky ice nuggets that only certain machines can produce just seem to make your drink colder and taste better. They’re also great to munch on. This ice maker from Frigidaire is one of the few ice makers that can produce these magical little balls. On a serious note, hospitals tend to use ice makers like these to make ice bits that are more chewable for patients who can’t consume liquids or solid foods. If there might be an ailing family member in your home that fits this bill, this might be a good ice maker to consider.

Best Ice Maker/Water Dispenser Combo: Costway 2 in 1 Countertop Ice Maker & Built-in Water Dispenser

If your fridge doesn’t offer the ice/water dispenser feature but you have always dreamt of having one, now you can without springing for an entirely new refrigerator. This ice maker/water dispenser combo machine from Costway gives you delicious ice water with minimal effort. Just keep in mind the more water you drink, the less ice it can make. So if you’re a hydration junkie, be prepared to fill the water tank at least a couple of times a day.

Best Smart Ice Maker: GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

These days, there’s not much that can’t be made into a “smart” appliance, ice makers included. This smart countertop ice maker from GE is one of the first of its kind, with surely more to follow. It’s Bluetooth equipped, so you can set up your ice-making schedule from your phone using the GE Profile Opal app. Plus, it makes those same fluffy ice nuggets like the Frigidaire model, but you’ll pay more for this one.

Other Ice Makers We Love

Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine With Handle

Like their line of coolers and lunchboxes, this Igloo ice maker is thoughtfully designed to give you ease of mobility when transporting it from the kitchen to the game room to the poolside.

Deco Gear Rapid Electric Party Ice Maker

Looking for a little flair in your ice maker? This line from Deco Gear comes in five different colors to bring some fun to freezing water.

What to Know Before Buying an Ice Machine

Most portable models don’t have filtration systems of the type you see in a fridge or in large commercial models. So, it’s suggested to always use pre-filtered or distilled water for the highest quality ice and slow down the machine’s calcification rate.

Also, ice makers are not freezers. Although the machines will continuously make ice as long as they’re on, the ice compartments are only cooled by the ice itself, which means the ice melts over time. If you’re looking for long-term storage, the best bet is to bag up ice and store it in the freezer.

Finally, ice machine manufacturers suggest you drain the water from the machine when not in use. Like using distilled water, this will prevent calcification.

Editors' Recommendations