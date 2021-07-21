If you’ve been checking out the best ice makers on the market, you’re in the right place for a new addition to your kitchen. It’s vital to buy a great countertop ice maker for the summer and we’ve spotted a great deal for you. Right now, at Amazon, you can buy an Aglucky Ice Maker Machine for just $130. That’s a great price for a countertop ice maker that’s sure to make your summer more enjoyable, even or especially during the hottest of days. If you’ve never owned a countertop ice maker before, this is really going to change your life.

So, what makes the Aglucky Ice Maker Machine so great? The big advantage here is that it can make 26 pounds of ice in just 24 hours. That’s a lot of ice for any household so you’re not going to have to worry about running out of ice for your drinks or cocktails any time soon. Able to produce 9 ice cubes within only 6-8 minutes, you can enjoy extra frosty drinks way faster than if you relied upon a freezer so you’re always going to be topped up.

Alongside that, the Aglucky Ice Maker Machine has a portable and compact design so it’s easy to move around your kitchen without having to worry about finding room for it. It’s also far from noisy thanks to having a quick and quiet cooling system which helps you save energy as well as avoid having too much noise at home.

With neat features like indicators that remind you to take the ice cubes out when the basket is full, and that let you know when to add water, the Aglucky Ice Maker Machine is smart enough to ensure minimal amount of work from you. It’ll even make two different sizes of ice cubes with small and large options depending on your need. It produces bullet-shaped ice as well so it never feels harsh on your fingertips.

Well designed in every way, the Aglucky Ice Maker Machine is sure to change your life this summer as you get to enjoy that feels like a never-ending supply of ice cubes. Available at Amazon for just $130, you’ll wonder just how you lived without it. It’s a real game changer during the hot summer months and the entire family will love you for this purchase.

Editors' Recommendations