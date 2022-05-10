Get Perfect Loaves Every Time With This Cuisinart Bread Maker

Maybe you have just read our beginner’s guide for how to make bread, or maybe you’d like to a new way to make food in your kitchen, but whatever your reason for needing it, the Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker is just $100 at Amazon right now. That’s a massive savings of $135 — more than 50% off its normal $235 price. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and free fast delivery is available for Amazon Prime members.

Whether you’re in search of a way to execute some of the best diets to look and feel your best or trying to maximize the best healthy foods high in carbohydrates, the Cuisinart CBK-200 will make a nice addition to your kitchen. At the top of its feature set is convenience, allowing you to easily make a great loaf of bread. It has 16 pre-programmed menu options, three crust colors, and three loaf sizes that combine to offer over 100 bread dough, cake, and jam choices. It even has low-carb and gluten-free preset menu options, as well as a special menu option that takes basic dough through several long, slow, cool rises for a chewier texture and a rustic crust.

When it comes to style, the Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker certainly has it. Its stainless-steel design and sturdy, stay-cool handles will look great in any kitchen, with a modern-meets-retro feel that manages not to become obtrusive or bulky. All of its additional features will make working in the kitchen a more enticing endeavor as well. It has a 12-hour delay start feature, a timer and power failure backup, an audible tone that indicates time to add fruit, nuts, and other bread mix-ins, and its unique convection feature circulates air for a superior, bakery-like loaf of bread every time.

While it regularly costs $235, the Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker is just $100 at Best Buy right now. That’s an impressive savings of $135, and free shipping is available with your purchase as well. Owning the Cuisinart CBK-200 is like having your own little bakery, so act quickly to bring one home to your kitchen.

Editors' Recommendations