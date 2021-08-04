The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been checking out the best easy cocktail recipes, you’ll appreciate the importance of ice for making your drinks taste even better. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker from Best Buy for just $90. That’s a saving of $36 on the usual price, meaning this is a good time to invest in a countertop ice maker. Convenient and simple to use, the portable ice maker is sure to revolutionize your drinking habits and remind you of just how greatly ice improves a drink. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited given the summer demand for all things cool.

Easily one of the best ice makers to buy right now, the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker is capable of making up to 26 pounds of ice per day. That’s because it creates ice every 6 to 13 minutes with a choice of two cube size options — .25 ounce and .32 ounce — so you can find the right fit for you. Able to store up to 1.5 pounds of ice at any one time, you’re really not going to run out of supplies any time soon here. A large 2.1-quart water tank recycles any melted ice so you won’t even have to refill it as often as with other ice makers.

Alongside those features is an electronic control panel with indicator lights that make this ice maker super easy to operate. An auto shut-off feature means you won’t have to worry about overflow, plus there’s a removable basket and ice scoop included for easy access to your ice.

With a choice of different colors, including red, mint, and white, you can even make sure the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker fits your kitchen’s décor, too. Don’t forget — right now, the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker is down to just $90 saving you $36 on the usual price so this is a great time to snap it up at Best Buy while stocks last.

If you’ve been reading this and realizing that, actually, you need something a little more substantial than a countertop ice maker, we also have all the best refrigerator deals. Each offer is a great way to upgrade your kitchen equipment with refrigerators for every budget and size need.

