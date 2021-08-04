  1. Food & Drink
This Countertop Ice Maker Deal Will Be a Life Saver This Summer

By
Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker on a white background.

If you’ve been checking out the best easy cocktail recipes, you’ll appreciate the importance of ice for making your drinks taste even better. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker from Best Buy for just $90. That’s a saving of $36 on the usual price, meaning this is a good time to invest in a countertop ice maker. Convenient and simple to use, the portable ice maker is sure to revolutionize your drinking habits and remind you of just how greatly ice improves a drink. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited given the summer demand for all things cool.

Easily one of the best ice makers to buy right now, the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker is capable of making up to 26 pounds of ice per day. That’s because it creates ice every 6 to 13 minutes with a choice of two cube size options — .25 ounce and .32 ounce — so you can find the right fit for you. Able to store up to 1.5 pounds of ice at any one time, you’re really not going to run out of supplies any time soon here. A large 2.1-quart water tank recycles any melted ice so you won’t even have to refill it as often as with other ice makers.

Alongside those features is an electronic control panel with indicator lights that make this ice maker super easy to operate. An auto shut-off feature means you won’t have to worry about overflow, plus there’s a removable basket and ice scoop included for easy access to your ice.

With a choice of different colors, including red, mint, and white, you can even make sure the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker fits your kitchen’s décor, too. Don’t forget — right now, the Insignia 26 Pound Portable Icemaker is down to just $90 saving you $36 on the usual price so this is a great time to snap it up at Best Buy while stocks last.

More refrigerator deals

If you’ve been reading this and realizing that, actually, you need something a little more substantial than a countertop ice maker, we also have all the best refrigerator deals. Each offer is a great way to upgrade your kitchen equipment with refrigerators for every budget and size need.

NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle

$640 $730
Attention, wine lovers! We found a spacious fridge that will keep bottles chilled at an ideal temperature. The sturdy steel shelves can also hold 126 beverage cans.
Buy Now

92 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator

$903 $1,099
This premium and innovative dual zone, freestanding wine refrigerator highlights several key features, including digital temperature control, display wire shelf, UV protection, and 12 shelves.
Buy at Wayfair

18 Bottle and 55 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

$799 $1,105
This dual zone freestanding wine and beverage refrigerator by Lanbo has a capacity of 18 bottles and 55 cans, making it the ideal addition to your entertainment rooms, home bars, and kitchen islands.
Buy at Wayfair

Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator

$409 $780
If you're living in a studio apartment, this Avanti fridge will fit perfectly in your kitchen. It has adjustable and removable glass shelves, so you can fit several items into this compact fridge.
Buy at Walmart

Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$770 $820
Coming in a slim size, with a capacity of 8.8 cubic feet, this Summit refrigerator has four door racks and a large freezer. It's also frost free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair

30 Bottle Single Zone Built-In Wine Refrigerator

$511 $599
Designed with a useful single-zone system where you can store your wines at a certain temperature, this touchscreen refrigerator also has a double-layer glass door and an embedded carbon filter.
Buy at Wayfair

