Snag this Cuisinart 9-Piece Cookware Set for $100 (was $380)

Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Cuisinart 9-piece cookware set for just $100. The downside is that you have just hours to grab it for this great price. Usually costing $380, it’s enjoying this $280 price cut for today only as one of Best Buy’s deals of the day. If you wait too long, you’re going to miss out on a sweet discount that ensures your kitchen will be well kitted out for less. Keen to know more? Let’s take a quick look.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Aluminum 9 Piece Set

The Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Aluminum 9 Piece Set has everything you could need when starting out or looking to refresh your kitchen for less. The set includes a 2.5 quart saucepan with a cover, a 3 quart saute pan with cover, along with a 6 quart stockpot with a cover too. Additionally, there’s a 10-inch skillet as well as a 8-inch skillet and a lid organizer.

A nesting set, the idea behind the Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Aluminum 9 Piece Set is that it takes up 30% less space than the average cooking set easily making it one of the best cookware sets for those short on room. With all the options here, you can easily boil, simmer, and steam with the first nesting stack. The second nesting stack makes it simple to saute, sear, or fry.

While such a set might not include one of the best nonstick pans you could buy individually, the Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Aluminum 9 Piece Set is still pretty great. Its cookware is made of an aluminum construction while the handles are silicone and comfortable to grip onto. Measurement markings make it simple to measure out quantities while the interior is nonstick for easier cleanup duty. Each item is dishwasher safe too if you prefer to wash up that way.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Cuisinart SmartNest Nonstick Aluminum 9 Piece Set is a great deal right now. It usually costs $380 for the full set but today, you can pay just $100 at Best Buy. To enjoy that $280 saving, you’ll need to be quick as this is one of Best Buy’s deals of the day meaning when the day ends, so does the sale. Grab it now before you miss out.

