This 18-Piece Cookware Set is $35 at Walmart — But Hurry!

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you have been contemplating the best cookware sets in recent times, we have the best deal for you. Right now, you can buy a Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set for just $35 at Walmart. A price cut of $15, this is the ideal time to upgrade the cookware in your home for less than normal. Be quick though — stock is sure to be limited at this price.

Offering just what you need from good cookware, the Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set offers plenty as you’d expect from the name. For your money, you get an 8-inch sauté pan, 9-inch deep sauté pan, 11-inch griddle, plus saucepans in three convenient sizes: 1-quart, 2-quart, and 3-quart — all with accompanying lids. Alongside that is a 4-quart Dutch oven with a lid that also fits the 9-inch deep sauté pan, plus there are other accessories too. These include a stainless steel foldup steamer, solid spoon, slotted spoon, solid turner, slotted turner, pasta spoon, and a ladle as well.

Whether you’re sautéing veggies or looking to cook up a three-course meal, this cookware set has all the right elements for you to get started.

If you’ve just bought a new home or you’re looking to spruce up your cookware with one purchase, this is an ideal set to buy. It has everything you need to get started or to revamp how you cook without you needing to make additional purchases. The whole cookware set offers riveted, stay-cool handles, with glass lids that are heat- and shatter-resistant. Each item also provides a patterned gray interior too so it looks nice plus it is dishwasher safe. Everything about this cookware set oozes class and practicality, all at a great price.

Compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops, the Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set offers everything you could need at a fantastic price. Ordinarily selling for $50, you can snap it up for just $35 at Walmart right now as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals. Being so comprehensive, you really won’t want to miss out on this price. Grab it now while stocks last.

