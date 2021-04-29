  1. Food & Drink
Hurry! This 11-Piece Cuisinart Cookware Set is $100 — SAVE $200!

By

Cuisinart 11 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair’s 2021 Way Day deals include scads of mouth-watering bargains. If you’re ready for a cookware upgrade, you won’t find a better cookware sale than the Way Day deal for a Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set. Wayfair cut the $300 list price for this Cuisinart cookware bundle by 67%. Buy today for just $100 and save $200. Way Day ends today so don’t delay.

Cuisinart’s oven-safe non stick cookware is both PFOA and PTFE free. The cookware has cool touch silicone handles, glass lids, and is fine for cooking with either gas or electric cook tops. The cookware is not pre-seasoned. Unlike many non stick cookware products, Cuisinart’s non stick surface is scratch resistant so it’s actually OK to use metal utensils without fear of scratching the surfaces. To be safe, however, we recommend that you avoid using metal utensils on this and any other non stick cookware. The Cuisinart skillet’s and saucepans are rated for cooking with a 350-degree maximum temperature. You will preserve the non stick coating by washing by hand only, not in a dishwasher.

When a recipe calls for simmering, sautéing, frying, boiling, or braising, Cuisinart’s non stick pots and pans are up to the job. The 11-piece bundle of aluminum cookware includes an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6-quart saucepan with lid, and a 7-inch steamer insert.

Regularly priced at $300, the Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set is only $100 during today’s Way Day sale. If you’ve been thinking about up-leveling your kitchen with a complete set of new non stick cookware, buy today in your choice of black or red exteriors and you’ll also get free shipping.

