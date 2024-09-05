 Skip to main content
This Pit Boss griddle has a $125 price cut for a limited time

The end of summer is the perfect time to snag a great discount on a highly sought after grill. Right now, you can buy a Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 2-Burner Griddle for $125 off at Best Buy — so instead of paying $499, you pay just $374. One of the best grill deals around, this griddle is ideal if you’re looking ahead to the better weather days already. You’ll need to be quick though, since the deal is only available for today and tomorrow; it ends September 7. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below or read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 2-Burner Griddle

Buying one of the best gas grills is a great way to cook outdoors, with better temperature control and a more environmentally friendly touch. The Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 2-Burner Griddle is an ideal way to enjoy one of the best grill recipes thanks to how easy it is to use.

It offers a total cooking size of 421 square feet, so there’s plenty of room for everything you’re cooking. It’s fitted with a non-stick armored ceramic cooking surface so food won’t stick and cleanup is super simple. There’s also a side access tray for grease management and foldable side shelves with tool hooks for added convenience.

Like some of the best grills and smokers, the Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 2-Burner Griddle is easy to move around too. It uses Pit Boss’s lift-off technology so you can easily transport it to any campsite without any bother. That’s perfect for any plans you may have or simply if you’re heading to a tailgating event. Clear controls mean you’re always in charge of the cooking experience.

The Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 2-Burner Griddle normally costs $499, but right now it’s $125 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to $374. Think of it as an end of summer discount — enjoy those late summer days with a new gas grill or plan ahead for better weather in the future. You’ll need to buy quickly though as the deal is only available for today and tomorrow, ending on September 7.

