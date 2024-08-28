This Blackstone pizza oven just got a $100 price cut at Walmart

Now that Labor Day deals are underway, there are some great deals going on relating to all manners of neat products. One great example of that is being able to buy a Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven with rotating stone for $497 instead of $597 at Walmart. The $100 discount is a pretty sweet one to see on such a unique product and makes now the ideal opportunity to enjoy some superior pizza from the comfort of your own backyard. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven

Buying one of the best outdoor pizza ovens is a seriously smart move if you love pizza, and who doesn’t? With so many different pizza styles to create, there’s no shortage of options for what to make.

Recommended Videos

With the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven, you get a patented two-stone technology, which means there’s one fixed stone on the roof of the oven and a rotating one on the base. The latter means you can enjoy an even bake without the need for rotating manually. If you’ve been reading up on our tips for making pizza, you’ll know the importance of a good pizza stone. The Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven can reach up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit with its cast iron base allowing for even heat distribution at all times.

It has an electric, auto-safe ignition, and you can bake a pizza in as little as 90 seconds. If you’re keen to make a Neapolitan style pizza, you can do so here once you read up on key recipes.

In terms of flexibility, the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven has four locking caster wheels so you can easily move it around your yard. It also has a detachable mobile base for the cart so you can use it on the countertop. All you need to do is add a propane tank and you’re all set.

Usually priced at $597, the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven is down to $497 at Walmart right now. A great deal for catching some fun late summer evenings with pizza or planning ahead, check it out now before the deal ends soon.