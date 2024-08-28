 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Blackstone pizza oven just got a $100 price cut at Walmart

By
The Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven on a white background.
Blackstone

Now that Labor Day deals are underway, there are some great deals going on relating to all manners of neat products. One great example of that is being able to buy a Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven with rotating stone for $497 instead of $597 at Walmart. The $100 discount is a pretty sweet one to see on such a unique product and makes now the ideal opportunity to enjoy some superior pizza from the comfort of your own backyard. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven

Buying one of the best outdoor pizza ovens is a seriously smart move if you love pizza, and who doesn’t? With so many different pizza styles to create, there’s no shortage of options for what to make.

Recommended Videos

With the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven, you get a patented two-stone technology, which means there’s one fixed stone on the roof of the oven and a rotating one on the base. The latter means you can enjoy an even bake without the need for rotating manually. If you’ve been reading up on our tips for making pizza, you’ll know the importance of a good pizza stone. The Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven can reach up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit with its cast iron base allowing for even heat distribution at all times.

It has an electric, auto-safe ignition, and you can bake a pizza in as little as 90 seconds. If you’re keen to make a Neapolitan style pizza, you can do so here once you read up on key recipes.

In terms of flexibility, the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven has four locking caster wheels so you can easily move it around your yard. It also has a detachable mobile base for the cart so you can use it on the countertop. All you need to do is add a propane tank and you’re all set.

Usually priced at $597, the Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven is down to $497 at Walmart right now. A great deal for catching some fun late summer evenings with pizza or planning ahead, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
9 best fall beers and autumnal releases to drink this year
Pumpkin brews, Oktoberfest ales, and a few more to celebrate the season
Mug of beer outside on a table

Now that we’re well into August, it’s OK to start looking toward fall. Fear not, you still have time for days spent lounging on an inner tube in a lake or pond. But autumn is coming and there’s no way you can stop it even if you cover yourself with more SPF than is remotely healthy and attempt to hide under a dock or beneath a pool floatie.

Don’t worry though, it’s not so bad. The return of the autumnal season means that you’ll soon be imbibing fall beers. It’s a great season to be a beer fan as you have your pick of Oktoberfest-style beers, pumpkin ales, brown ales, Vienna lagers, and all manner of bolder, richer, maltier brews. Keep reading to see our list of the best fall beers.
The best fall beers for your favorite autumn activities

Read more
The Dalmore introduces new edition of its 30 Year Old single malt Scotch
Finished in port casks for flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger
the dalmore 2024 30yo scotch 28 30 finals web v2 0024

Storied Scotch brand The Dalmore is releasing a new edition of its renowned 30 Year Old single malt, in a strictly limited edition that consists of under 1,000 bottles. The 2024 edition of the 30 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been finished in port casks for rich flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger.

The 30 Year Old series consists of yearly releases of some of the older aged whisky from The Dalmore, with previous years' releases seeing widespread acclaim. The release this year has been aged first in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, before being finished in a combination of Colheita and Tawny Port casks from Graham’s Port.

Read more
This funky mezcal cocktail uses a spice blend as its secret ingredient
Using two types of mezcal, Nixta Licor de Elote, and Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote
romeos mezcal old fashioned recipe elote photo credit mistey nguyen

A great bartender can use practically any ingredient in the right cocktail, even a spice blend. In a new recipe from Romeo's in New York City, owner Evan Hawkins makes use of not only a blend of mezcals but also Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote seasoning to create a funky, savory Mezcal Old Fashioned.

The basis of an Old Fashioned is incredibly simple: just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. That makes it a favorite way for many people to enjoy spirits, and it the same principal is also applied to other spirits to make a brandy Old Fashioned or a rum Old Fashioned.

Read more