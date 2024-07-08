 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Grab this Blackstone grill while it’s under $200 during Walmart Deals

By
A Blackstone Duo 17 out by the river.
Blackstone

The 4th of July has come and gone, but there are still some lasting deals on great summer outdoor gear. And that means you’re going to find some outstanding grills on sale. Take this Blackstone Duo 17 deal, for instance. It would usually run you $229 over at Walmart, but right now you can get it at a reduced price of just $177. That savings of $52 is thanks to the massive Walmart Deals sale going on this week. To take advantage of it, all you have to do is tap the button below. This is a Walmart “Popular Pick,” is residing it over 200 people’s carts at the time of this writing, and is quite seasonal as far as deals go, so be sure to purchase soon if you intend to pick up the deal. But feel free to keep reading to learn more about the Blackstone Duo 17.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Duo 17

It’s yet another source of family division. Do you use the grill top or the griddle top to cook most of your outdoor foods? The grill is perfect for meats (and even some veg) and leaves behind that classic, crisscrossing of seared lines. Meanwhile, the griddle — smooth and whole — provides balanced heat and a reasonable surface to cook eggs, pancakes, and bacon. Choosing is difficult.

Recommended Videos

The Blackstone Duo 17 resolves the issue once and for all. With 219 square inches of grill space on the left and 267 square inches of griddle space on the right, everyone is going to be happy. It’s also going to be great for your outdoors event, wherever you may host it. With sturdy wheels and a long, easy to grip handle, you’ll be able to push and pull it across the sidewalk and even into the lawn. There’s also a nice shelf below the cooking area to carry needed supplies with you. As you cook, hang your utensils on the supplied hooks and push excess oil down the back of the griddle to the Blackstone read grease management system.

Once again, you can get your Blackstone Duo 17 for just $177 while this deal lasts. It’s a savings of $52 off of the usual $229. All you need to do is tap the button below. Then, while you’re in the shopping mood, consider these lingering 4th of July home and garden deals to get your whole yard and home booming into the summer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Berry Bros debuts a whisky collection all about terroir
The Sense of Place collection encompasses 25 bottles from Scotch distilleries
berry bros sense of place rudd glens and valleys

August British institution Berry Bros. & Rudd, best known as a merchant of fine wines, has been making an impact in the spirits industry in recent years with its quality spirits releases. Now, the merchant is launching a new collection of Scotch whiskys, inspired by the concept of "sense of place."

The one-off collection will be comprised of 25 bottlings from 10 different distilleries in Scotland, each located in an area which is renowned for the taste and purity of its water. The idea is for the distinct flavors of each region to come through in the final whisky product.

Read more
Kendall Jenner’s tequila is coming to Europe
818 Tequila is continuing its global expansion
818 tequila europe 818collection 90202

Having found success in both the U.S. and the U.K. since its launch in 2021, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila will now be heading to Europe too thanks to a new distribution deal with Salud Spirits. This deal will see 818 Tequila heading to bars and stores in the Netherlands and Austria, as the brand continues to roll out worldwide.

Not every celebrity-backed spirit is a winner, but 818 Tequila has been highly ranked by drinkers for its fine, complex flavors. The brand also has a commitment to sustainability, achieving recognition as a B Corp for its social and environmental responsibility practises last year.

Read more
Breakfast cocktails for the long weekend
Indulge in the morning with these classic recipes
Bloody mary

With many people opting to enjoy a long weekend, it's a fine excuse to indulge a little and enjoy the usually forbidden breakfast cocktail. There's something awfully decadent about having a drink with the first meal of the day, but for a long, lazy brunch with friends or family then an occasional bit of hedonism is allowed.

If you're looking for ideas for breakfast cocktails though, skip the martinis and the old fashioneds -- no one want straight booze first thing in the morning. Instead, try one of these breakfast classics.
The classic: Bloody Mary
Tomato juice, vodka, and Tabasco sauce form the backbone of the most iconic breakfast cocktail, the Bloody Mary. There are almost infinite variations of this drink to play with, but I like to swap out the vodka for gin, as the juniper works nicely with the tomato juice, and to add a healthy wack of pickle juice and celery bitters to give the drink a sharpness and a savoury heft.

Read more