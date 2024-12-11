This pizza oven is a great holiday gift, and it’s on sale for only $95

What’s the best gift you can get for a pizza lover? How about the ability to cook restaurant-quality pizza at home in just a few minutes? That’s possible with the Piezano Pizza Oven, which is currently on sale from Walmart with a $41 discount. From its original price of $136, it’s down to a much more affordable $95, but we’re not sure for how much longer. If you’re thinking about getting this kitchen gadget as a gift for the holidays — even if it’s for yourself — you better hurry with your purchase if you want to get it for a lower price than usual.

Why you should buy the Piezano Pizza Oven

For pizza lovers who want to try their hand at making pizza at home, you’re going to need a dependable cooking companion so you won’t be disappointed by your efforts. The Piezano Pizza Oven is the right tool for the job with its 12-inch ceramic stone that creates crispy and golden crusts, and dual temperature control that allows for precise cooking from top to bottom. With temperatures reaching up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, you can make popular pizza styles within six minutes, so there’s not much of a wait before you can start eating.

Recommended Videos

The Piezano Pizza Oven isn’t just limited to pizza though. It can also bake other types of food such as calzones, quesadillas, and cinnamon buns. Whatever you have in there, you can easily monitor the cooking progress through its viewing window, and you can keep track of the temperature with the built-in thermometer. The Piezano Pizza Oven is perfectly stable while it’s in use because of its base suction cups, and once you’re done with it, cleanup is easy because of its non-stick surfaces.

The Piezano Pizza Oven is an excellent holiday gift for pizza lovers, but it’s also great for families who need this kitchen essential. It’s a very tempting purchase right now because Walmart has reduced its price to only $95 from $136 originally, for savings of $41. It’s not going to stay at this price for long though, so if you ‘re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to complete your transaction for the Piezano Pizza Oven as soon as possible.