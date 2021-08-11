Have you been checking out the best easy cocktail recipes and you’re super tempted to make some great drinks? Right now, you can buy a fantastic Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker for just $260 at Walmart, saving you $70 on the usual price. If you’re passionate about making the best possible cocktails at home, this is a great purchase to make. You won’t regret it but you will regret it if you wait too long as stock is strictly limited at this price.

The Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker offers a party-sized ice reservoir so it holds enough ice for up to two and a half pitchers of frozen drinks. That’s plenty for everyone to get involved. Alongside that is a 36-ounce blending jar for creating your drinks with a pour-friendly jar and lid ensuring you can avoid any messy drips. All you need to do is pop open the hatch and pour without having to worry.

The cocktail maker offers 460W of power so it’s pretty potent, shredding your ingredients rather than just crushing so you get a smoother and more delicious result. It’s possible to use the automatic settings so the machine finds just the right proportions for you, but you can also take over with some manual settings, too. At all times, you can choose to make 1, 2, or 3 drinks at a time –the Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker is smart like that.

Looking pretty stylish so it’ll fit into your kitchen setup nicely, the Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker is sure to make you the kind of drinks you’d normally have to spend a fortune on at an upscale bar. Right now though, you can enjoy this delicious taste from the comfort of your own home. Available for just $260, reduced from $330, this is a fantastic time to indulge yourself.

More home deals

Are you keen to keep treating yourself? We’ve also got plenty of great smoker deals if you’re looking to smoke meat outdoors while you prepare your cocktails. Combine it with the best steak deals and you’ve got the best date night at home ever.

Editors' Recommendations