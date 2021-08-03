The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A great blender doesn’t have to cost a fortune as this amazing Magic Bullet deal demonstrates. Ordinarily $50, you can buy a Magic Bullet Personal Blender for just $40 at Walmart right now. With a selection of accessories included with everything you need to ensure you start your day right, you’re guaranteed a great time with this kitchen appliance. Be quick though. Stock is very likely to be limited at this price.

The best blenders offer plenty of useful features and while the Magic Bullet Personal Blender is small, it’s also pretty mighty. It offers a high-torque 250-watt motor that can handle chopping, blending, and mixing without any effort despite how small the device is. Whether you’re whipping up chunky salsas, creamy dips, or refreshing smoothies, its stainless steel cross blade can cope with whatever you throw at it. This could be the ideal time to check out the best frozen drinks for a refreshing sip.

Besides the blender itself, you also get a tall cup, short cup, and party mug so there are plenty of options for sizes here. Along with all that, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender includes lip rings, stay-fresh resealable lids, a to-go lid, plus a 10-second recipe guide so you can get started with your creations in, well, 10 seconds! Well designed in every way, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender has many of the benefits of a full-sized blender or food processor without taking up anywhere near as much room on your countertop. Ideal for those with limited space or that simply don’t need a full-sized device.

