  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Magic Bullet Blender Deal Is Your Sign To Finally Buy One

By
Magic Bullet Personal Blender on a white background.

A great blender doesn’t have to cost a fortune as this amazing Magic Bullet deal demonstrates. Ordinarily $50, you can buy a Magic Bullet Personal Blender for just $40 at Walmart right now. With a selection of accessories included with everything you need to ensure you start your day right, you’re guaranteed a great time with this kitchen appliance. Be quick though. Stock is very likely to be limited at this price.

The best blenders offer plenty of useful features and while the Magic Bullet Personal Blender is small, it’s also pretty mighty. It offers a high-torque 250-watt motor that can handle chopping, blending, and mixing without any effort despite how small the device is. Whether you’re whipping up chunky salsas, creamy dips, or refreshing smoothies, its stainless steel cross blade can cope with whatever you throw at it. This could be the ideal time to check out the best frozen drinks for a refreshing sip.

Besides the blender itself, you also get a tall cup, short cup, and party mug so there are plenty of options for sizes here. Along with all that, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender includes lip rings, stay-fresh resealable lids, a to-go lid, plus a 10-second recipe guide so you can get started with your creations in, well, 10 seconds! Well designed in every way, the Magic Bullet Personal Blender has many of the benefits of a full-sized blender or food processor without taking up anywhere near as much room on your countertop. Ideal for those with limited space or that simply don’t need a full-sized device.

Ordinarily priced at $50, you can snap up the Magic Bullet Personal Blender for just $40 right now at Walmart. Be quick though as stock is likely to be limited at this price thanks to it being such a good deal.

More kitchen appliance deals

We’ve tracked down plenty of other kitchen appliance deals if you’re looking for something else to shake up your kitchen routine. Whether it’s a different type of blender, full food processor, toaster, or coffee maker, there’s an offer here for you with plenty of the biggest retailers running big discounts right now.

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

$231 $450
Innovative dual cook and speed convection with 15 cooking functions and spacious 0.95 cubic-foot oven. LED buttons, digital controls, and internal light. Oven fits a 13" pizza or 9" x 13" baking pan.
Buy at Amazon

2 Slice Retro Small Toaster

$37 $50
The retro and compact stainless steel 2 slice toaster offers an easy one touch LED display button, removable crumb tray, and cord storage. 6 browning settings includes a bagel and defrost option.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $70
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker with Bluetooth

$99 $130
Cook food perfectly every time by circulating water at the exact temperature. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to manage cook time and temperature. Great for chicken, fish, beef, pork, and eggs.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Deluxe 6.5-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe is a must for anyone looking to take their cooking to the next level. Just chuck your ingredients in the pot and set it to pressure cook, air crisp, bake, boil, or stream.
Buy at Amazon

Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker Machine

$125 $150
Make 26 lbs of ice cubes per day, includes ice scoop and basket. Equipped with a high efficient compressor and recirculating water tank to eliminate water waste. Perfect for home or office.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

We Can’t Believe How Cheap These Air Fryers Are at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series - 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer 2 placed on a kitchen countertop.

Best Cheap Air Fryer Deals for August 2021

bella air fryer prime day deal 2020

This Is the Keurig Deal You’ve Been Waiting For

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker on a white background.

Best Buy Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Nespresso Coffee Makers

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle on white bg

How To Make Taiwanese Shaved Ice, a Perfect Summer Dessert

how to make taiwanese shaved ice mango

The 11 Best Watermelon Recipes To Sweeten Up Your Summer

best fruits freshly cut watermelon slices

The 9 Best Beverage Coolers for Beer, Wine, and Soda

best beverage cooler on amazon

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

the best fried chicken recipe period

Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Smoker, Because … Summer

Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker grilling meat on patio

The 5 Best Alternatives to Traditional Grill Cooking

best grilling alternatives grill slice pork on iron net with hot coal in asean style that unhealthy food make fat and cancer

The 9 Finest Gins for Sipping and Mixing

Close view of gin and tonic being served at the terrace bar.

7 Easy Cornbread Recipes for Your Next Cookout

easy cornbread recipes skillet

The 6 Best Grilling Accessories To Upgrade Your Barbecue Game

best grilling accessories barbeque grill with sausages