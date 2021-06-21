  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals for 2021

By

Amateur home cooks and experts alike can find a wide selection of Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on sale today. Amazon loves to discount kitchen appliances, especially on Prime Day. As soon as you log on to Amazon or any general merchandise site that’s promoting the sales event, you will find Prime Day deals on pretty much anything you’ve ever used or seen others use in the kitchen.

We’re tracking Prime Day kitchen appliance sales on a wide range of appliances and this post covers all major product lines in the kitchen appliance category. If you are looking for specific appliance types and you’d rather not have to read through or skip past sections on other devices, we also have Prime Day kitchen appliance sales information on Instant Pot deals, air fryer deals, blenders, coffee machine deals, and more.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Dishwasher Safe Milk Frother

$170 $200
Brew 6 cups of coffee, lattes, or cappuccinos with any K-Cup pod before refilling the 60oz water reservoir. Use the coffee shot for an espresso and milk frother for a latte or cappuccino.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

$200 $450
Innovative dual cook and speed convection with 15 cooking functions and spacious 0.95 cubic-foot oven. LED buttons, digital controls, and internal light. Oven fits a 13" pizza or 9" x 13" baking pan.
Buy at Amazon

Vospeed 3 IN 1 Stand Mixer

$136 $180
Whip up the perfect cake batters, bread doughs, or creamy pie fillings with this Vospeed stand mixer. Also, blend smoothies with the blender attachment or grind meat in the meat grinder attachment.
Buy at Amazon

Gevi 4-Slice, Extra-Wide Slot Stainless Steel Toaster

$55 $100
Lovers of perfectly browned bagels and thick-sliced bread will love this toaster from Gevi.
Buy at Amazon

NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle

$640 $730
Attention, wine lovers! We found a spacious fridge that will keep bottles chilled at an ideal temperature. The sturdy steel shelves can also hold 126 beverage cans.
Buy Now

Bonsenkitchen Single Serve Coffee Makers For K Cup Pod & Coffee Grounds

$65 $70
Whether you're trying to limit coffee consumption or just love a fresh cup, this single serve coffee maker from Bonsenkitchen is great!
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart

Lord Eagle Hand Mixer Electric with Turbo Boost/Self-Control Speed

$38 $50
5-speed mixer with ejection button with a 400w copper motor. Turbo and slow-speed option. Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories. Plastic bin makes for easy storage keeping accessories together.
Buy at Amazon

Oster Evansville 14 Piece Cutlery Set

$34 $60
This 14pc stainless steel cutlery set includes both task-oriented knifes for kitchen prep and steak knives so that you can enjoy the end product.
Buy at Amazon

Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$150 $200
Bump up the versatility in your kitchen with this multi-function air fryer toaster oven that has convection capabilities. Bake, broil, roast, fry, and reheat with ease.
Buy at Amazon

Iconites 20 Quart 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

$170 $190
Cook enough food for your family with this 20-Quart fryer oven combo. All in one toaster over, air fryer, rotisserie, dehydrator, and pizza grill. Temperatures range from 180℉ to 400℉ with 10 presets.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric 6 Quart Pressure Cooker

$89 $100
This 6-quart multifunction pressure cooker is the right size for up to 6 people. Use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. One-touch controls
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit

$38 $43
Need some place to store all your great Prime Day kitchen deals? This wire storage rack is adjustable to fit any appliance or storage bin and each self holds up to 250lbs! Also available in black.
Buy at Amazon

Nutrichef Electric Food Dehydrator Machine

$47 $55
Dehydrate meats, fruits, and veggies in half the time in this 5-tier eletric food dehydrator from NutriChef. Perfect for the gourmet cook or doomsday prepper.
Buy at Amazon

Akrobo Electric 6-Speed Hand Mixer

$30 $50
Blending, mixing, and whisking just got easier with this 6-speed hand mixer system. Blend soups right in the pot or make single portion dressings inside the blending cup.
Buy at Amazon

2 Slice Retro Small Toaster

$32 $50
The retro and compact stainless steel 2 slice toaster offers an easy one touch LED display button, removable crumb tray, and cord storage. 6 browning settings includes a bagel and defrost option.
Buy at Amazon

Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker Machine

$120 $150
Make 26 lbs of ice cubes per day, includes ice scoop and basket. Equipped with a high efficient compressor and recirculating water tank to eliminate water waste. Perfect for home or office.
Buy at Amazon

NutriChef Vacuum Air Sealer System

$54 $60
Preserve your food the right way with this NutriChef Air Sealer System. Keep your food fresh for up to five times longer. It's also great to have if your a fan of sous vide cooking.
Buy at Amazon

Innsky 10.6qt Air Fryer 10-in-1 Rotisserie Oven

$120 $152
For the home chef that wants it all. This 1500w 10-in-1 air fryer oven is all you need for the perfect meal.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$149 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Dash DMAF360GBAQ02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

$70 $90
Eat healthier fried food using aircrisp technology. It reduces fat by up to 80%. The 3 Quart capacity basket is perfect for a variety of foods. Quick, easy, and safe with an auto shut-off function.
Buy at Amazon

Zwilling Enfingy Cool Touch Electric Kettle, Cordless Tea Kettle & Hot Water Pot

$90 $100
Heat tea, water, or or other favorite hot beverage with this 1500w hot water pot/tea kettle from Zwilling.
Buy at Amazon

Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$50 $80
Complete your mornings with this Rapid Cold Brewer by Presto Dorothy. You can make delectable cold brew coffee in just 15 minutes with this appliance.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket

$100 $120
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator. Temperatures up to 400 degrees. Dishwasher safe.
Buy at Amazon

BulbHead Red Copper 10 PC Copper-Infused Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

$80 $100
This 10pc copper infused nonstick cooking set is not only functional but fashionable as well. Never worry about scrubbing your pans again with this set from Bulbhead.
Buy at Amazon

DmofwHi 5 Speed Electric Hand Mixer

$20 $40
This electric hand mixer is great for the home cook always on the move. With 2 wire beaters, dough hooks, and balloon whisks there's no mixing job this 300w mixer can't handle.
Buy at Amazon

SZBOB Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Utensils

$21 $23
This 12pc Silicone Kitchen Utensil set from SZBOB will have you whisking, flipping, and dishing out great food!
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker with Bluetooth

$99 $130
Cook food perfectly every time by circulating water at the exact temperature. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to manage cook time and temperature. Great for chicken, fish, beef, pork, and eggs.
Buy at Amazon

We can summarize the kitchen appliance deals available today in a single word: Everything. While not every brand, model, and color is on sale or even available — most are. It’s also true that all deals are not equal. Some of the deals you’ll find today are priced with their usual discount. So you want to put your careful shopping hat on to discern the truly amazing Prime Day kitchen appliance deals from the ho-hum sales.

What are our favorite Prime Day kitchen appliance deals today? Check out the sales below. And check back regularly because we’re searching retailer sites during Prime Day and will keep the following selection updated as we find new awesome products and prices. Have fun shopping.

Should You Buy a New Kitchen Appliance on Prime Day?

Last year the pandemic had three huge effects on Prime Day 2020. Because of concerns about sufficiently available warehouse staff, Amazon pushed Prime Day from summer to fall. Also, people realized they weren’t going to be able to go to restaurants or even order out for food as easily as in pre-pandemic times. As people were locked down and many converted to working from home, suddenly emphasis grew on the desire for a home for productivity, convenience, entertainment, and as a source of meals.

Demand went off the charts for all products used in homes for cooking, working, and entertainment. Interest in DIY and home improvement. All of this home-focused buying led to shortages on everything from the best treadmills and dumbbells to office chairs, standing desks, 4K TVs, and kitchen appliances such as Ninjas, coffee makers, bread makers, and more.

Skip ahead to today, and Prime Day 2021 reflects the same forces and influences we saw last year. Now, however, we’re in a more deal-conducive season; inventories are ramping up, and retailers are back to near full-competition mode fighting for your dollars. There are many opportunities to save big on Prime Day kitchen appliance sales right now. It’s probably safe to guess that many people learned to cook during 2020 because they hadn’t much choice. Cooking is such a central part of family life, with immediate appreciation and feedback, many find it surprisingly rewarding. Others are intrigued by what they learned and want to go further, expanding their cooking range and skills. Like any hobby or passion, especially when it’s a new one, it’s easy to find products and accessories the extend your opportunities.

While you’re shopping Amazon for Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, especially if you’re looking for a bargain on a gift, you’re sure to notice that specific appliance categories have loads of deals. You’re likely to find a good selection of deal offers for the following appliances:

  • Instant Pots: Other companies make multifunction pressure cookers, but you wouldn’t know it by the overwhelming popularity of Instant Pot’s many models and deals. Cooking appliance and gadget fads often come and go within a single season, but Instant Pot continues its dominance year after year. You can find Instant Pots in different sizes and varying features with sale prices ranging from about $50 to near $200.
  • Air fryers: Air fryers are another example of a relatively new kitchen appliance that caught on in a big way and continues to sell in great numbers. Many brands of air fryers are on sale, including Dash, Ninja, Cosori, Chefman, Cuisinart, Breville, and even Instant Pot. Sizes and functions vary in this category of healthy cookers.
  • Blenders: Blenders have been a kitchen countertop appliance staple for decades. Newer models include immersion blenders, blenders that also cook, blenders that double as juicers, and many more.
  • Single-serve coffee makers: Keurig rules in single-serve coffee makers, but Nespresso is another big brand. The speed, convenience, and vast selection of different types and brands of coffee and other hot beverages ensure this brand’s continued popularity.
  • Coffee/espresso machine: Espresso machines are no longer dominated by huge, complex devices that cost multiple thousands of dollars. You can still spend thousands if you wish, but we found find espresso machines and combination espresso and coffee makers for just a few hundred dollars.
  • Pizza maker: Pizza makers aren’t huge sellers yet, but we’ve noticed an increase in brands and designs for people who want to make their pies at home. Some pizza makers are combination appliances that also toast, roast, and bake food. Still, others are single-purpose designs that may cost twice the price of a combo appliance but are more likely to please pizza aficionados.

How to Choose a New Kitchen Appliance on Prime Day

Planning ahead prior to any big sale is always a good idea and if you have your select model list ready, then jump in and start racking up those Prime Day savings. We suggest hopping onto Amazon first for Prime Day because, well, it’s Amazon and the online mega-merchant carries and has Prime Day kitchen appliance sales on a multitude of brands and models of all types of useful devices. You can also save even more on Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on refurbished appliances devices if you find them.

Strategy, planning, and sticking to your budget can help your search for Prime Day kitchen appliance deals. Be aware that all deals are not equal. Lightning deals, flash deals, and other forms of time-limited or limited quantity sales can indeed include excellent deals, but they are also a proven way to move out-of-date or tired inventory. We suggest shopping deals in regular categories and pages for your major purchases. If you enjoy shopping and taking a risk, maybe reserve a little bit of money to check out the time-limited deals for extras.

Whether you are on a targeted mission for one or two types of kitchen appliances or if you just like to browse, you can’t put it off if you want the very best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals. Prime Day is here and the deals are amazing, so start shopping for the best selections, fastest delivery times, and often the best prices.

Editors' Recommendations

18 Best Healthy Snacks to Munch on During Road Trips

best healthy road trip snacks

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

The Best Prime Day Smoker Deals for 2021: Sales to Grab Now

Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Drum Smoker

Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals for 2021

lawn mower

Best Prime Day Sous Vide Deals for 2021

amazon slashes the price of anova culinary smart sous vide cooker machine

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for 2021

Instant Pot

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals for 2021

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

best choice products air fryer deal walmart february 2021 bestchoiceproductsairfryer1

Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

Weber Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Best Prime Day Knife Deals for 2021

choosing the right knives knife

Why You Should Buy a Pizza Oven on Amazon Prime Day

ooni koda pizza oven review

How to Make a Daiquiri with this Step-by-Step Video

how to make a daiquiri cocktail