You Need This Ice Maker … And It’s on Sale

The perfect amount of ice makes the perfect drink and that’s why you really need a great ice maker. Fortunately, Amazon has discounted the Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker so you can snap it up for just $130, saving you $50 on the usual price. If your favorite drink always feels incomplete without some ice, this will be a real game-changer for your home. Even better, the ice maker is the perfect size to fit on your countertop without taking up too much room.

Sure to be one of the best ice makers out there, the Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker has you pretty much covered. If you’ve been checking out the best easy cocktail recipes, you’ll know how important ice is and this ice maker has simplified the process massively. It’s able to make perfect ice in just 8 to 10 minutes with up to 26 pounds produced per day if you need to create that much ice.

Simply fill the 2.2-liter water reservoir which holds up to 1.5 pounds of ice at a time and the Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker does the rest for you. You can choose to use the ice shortly after making it or opt to store any extra cubes in the freezer for later use. It’s easy to make small or medium-sized ice cubes in just 6 to 8 minutes, which gives you just the right amount of time to create an elaborate cocktail.

On the device, warning lights activate when the ice basket is full or when water needs to be refilled with a handy scoop that’s perfect for serving. A smart design also features an auto shut-off for peace of mind with the reservoir even clever enough to reuse water from the melted ice to make more ice.

At just 9.5 x 12.9 x 14 inches, the Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker fits on your countertop perfectly without taking up too much room, making it an ideal fixture for your home, especially during the summer months.

Ordinarily priced at $180, the Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker is down to just $130 right now at Amazon. This is a great time to upgrade your ice-making needs for less. Be quick while stocks last.

