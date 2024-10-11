 Skip to main content
Apples and dry ice add theater to these fall vodka cocktails

These two recipes embrace the cozy fall vibe and the fun of Halloween

By
yoco vodka fall cocktails bonita applebum 2 1
Madelynne Boykin of @BitesandBevsMedia

There are plenty of classic vodka cocktails that you already know about, and vodka is often thought of as a spirit for the warmer months due to its light and subtle character. But the great advantage of vodka as a mixing ingredient is that it can be combined with practically any flavor and still work well. So why not try out some fall-themed vodka cocktails?

All-natural vodka brand YoCo Vodka uses corn as the base for its vodka distillation, and it’s the perfect ingredient for mixing into seasonal cocktail. If you’re looking for a classic cozy fall drink that the Bonita Applebum makes use of apple cider for fall flavors plus Prosecco and gold flakes for a touch of glam.

But if you love all things spooky then you will want to try the Monster, which uses activated charcoal for a deep black color and a chip of dry ice for a dramatic smoky effect that brings some fun and theater to your Halloween drinking.

YoCo Vodka’s Bonita Applebum

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz YoCo Vodka
  • 4 oz Apple Cider
  • 3 oz Prosecco

Method:

Rim your glass with cinnamon, combine ingredients and then garnish with dried apple and gold flakes.

YoCo Vodka’s Monster

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz YoCo Vodka
  • ¾ oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Black Raspberry Liqueur
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • ½ tsp Activated Charcoal
  • 1 pea-sized Dry Ice Chip

Method:

Add all ingredients except dry ice to a cocktail shaker. Fill completely with water ice and shake vigorously. Strain into glass, add the dry ice on top and watch your “monster” brew come to life.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
