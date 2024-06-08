Do you really need an excuse to drink gin?

Saturday June 8, is World Gin Day, so what better excuse to kick back on a lazy afternoon and enjoy a gin cocktail? From savory, herbal intensity to light, fruity sweetness, gins can run the gamut of flavors, so there’s one that’s suited to every taste — and a cocktail to match.

Whenever you think of gin, the first place your mind goes is the gin & tonic. Any gin you can think of will marry with tonic water, so try something luxurious like Brooklyn Gin for its sharp citrus flavors. Use a large copa glass and a single big ice cube, in the Spanish style, for a summer delight.

If you’re not usually a gin drinker because you find the juniper too tart for your tastes, then you can try out a fruity gin. There are options like Brockmans Gin, which is sweet and full of berry flavors, or Bayab Palm & Pineapple Gin, a citrus and pineapple-flavored gin that uses botanicals from across Africa for a fruity, tasty experience. And if you don’t care for the bitterness of tonic water, then try these gins in a cocktail like a gin gimlet — a classic combination of gin, lime juice, and sugar syrup that’s deliciously easy to drink and lets you adjust the sweetness level to your preferences.

On the other hand, if you love all things dark and bitter, then this is the time for a Negroni. Though why not mix it up and try a variation like the white Negroni, which uses gin, Lillet blanc, and Suze? Use a smooth, classic London Dry style gin like Roku or Sipsmith for this one.

And for you savory lovers out there, of course there’s always the classic martini to enjoy. If you like your martinis dirty, with a slug of olive brine, then you’ll love savory gins like Rutte Celery Gin out of Holland or Edinburgh Seaside Gin from Scotland. Take your time making a martini, with two or three parts gin to one part dry vermouth, and mix gently (never shake!) to avoid getting chunks of ice in your drink and making it cloudy. Cheers!

