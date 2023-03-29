 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Whole30 Diet: Everything you need to know

Learn about what foods you can and can't consume on the Whole30 diet

Amber Sayer
Christine VanDoren
By and

There are so many different diets out there, so is the Whole30 Diet worth trying? While you don’t want to follow a “quick fix” diet since they tend to cause more harm than good, as they are unsustainable, and many people gain the weight they lost right back, there are still ways of eating that promote health and wellness. The key is finding something that you would be willing to stick to long-term – that means it doesn’t have any crazy or unrealistic restrictions!

With that said, there are certain circumstances under which following the Whole30 Diet for a deliberately short time can be beneficial. For example, if you’re experiencing digestive issues routinely after eating, with no known cause, trying an elimination diet and recording your symptoms and reactions as you reintroduce foods can elucidate your potential food sensitivities.

Related Videos
Assorted vegetables sold at a market.
B-1 foto / Pixabay

After the potential culprits are identified, you can resume a more liberal, diverse diet with just the exclusion of the trigger foods. Similarly, some guys may find a short-term, squeaky-clean diet can help them reset their brain and appetite to be keener with healthier eating habits after an extended vacation marked by indulgent eating or weeks of enjoying rich foods.

The Whole30 Diet is designed for exactly these types of scenarios. Though highly restrictive and therefore not an easy diet to implement and stick with, the results can be rather transformative for those who are able to diligently adhere to the diet program for its entire 30-day duration. Fortunately, 30 days come and go fairly quickly. If you are experiencing symptoms of food sensitivities, the Whole30 Diet just might be the dietary reset you need to start feeling better and making progress toward your health goals.

However, it can also be a controversial eating plan, and there are plenty of registered dietitians and nutritionists who take issue with some of the “rules” and exclusions set forth by the diet, so it warrants careful consideration of both sides before you jump in.

Curious to see if you’re up for the challenge and in need of rebooting your dietary habits and digestive health, or if you fall more in the camp that the Whole30 Diet is a fad diet with little merit? Keep reading to learn all the need-to-know information about the Whole30 Diet.

What is the Whole30 Diet?

An overhead shot of fruits, vegetables, unprocessed meat, nuts, and seeds with "Whole 30 diet" written on a small blackboard.

Created in 2009 by a married couple of sports nutritionists, Melissa Urban and Dallas Hartwig, the Whole30 Diet is a 30-day dietary reset eating program designed to help people identify food sensitivities and triggers of inflammation, cravings, low energy, hormonal imbalances, and digestive dysfunction. Adherents of the Whole30 Diet are asked to fully buy in for the entire 30 days, abiding by all the explicitly stated rules without slip-ups. Should a rule be broken, the dieter must restart their count from day one.

The Whole30 Diet focuses on consuming whole, unprocessed foods, which is certainly a sound eating principle. However, because the list of rules is extensive, the actual diet is highly restrictive. The primary purpose of the diet is to remove trigger foods, and this includes many major food groups like dairy and grains. After the 30 days, the foods you miss eating can slowly be re-introduced one at a time while you’re expected to note any adverse reactions. If the food does trigger cravings, inflammation, bloating, low energy, sleep disturbances, etc., then you are supposed to permanently eliminate it from your diet.

Unlike most other popular diets, the Whole30 Diet actually prohibits weighing yourself except for the first and thirtieth days of the program. Dieters are also asked not to track calories but to instead focus on eating to satiety.

What foods can you eat on the Whole30 Diet?

An overhead shot of salmon on cutting board, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, nuts, and bowl of seeds on a table.

The Whole30 Diet allows certain whole, natural, and unprocessed foods. While the diet does have a very specific list of exclusions, there are no stipulations about how many servings you are allotted or how often you can consume them among the foods you’re permitted to eat. The individual person can make their own meal choices as long as they are eating only Whole30-approved foods. The following foods are allowed on the Whole30 Diet:

  • Meat: All real meats are permitted, but processed and cured meats are not
  • Poultry: All poultry is allowed as long as it does not contain additives
  • Nuts and Seeds: All except peanuts and peanut products, as peanuts are legumes
  • Fruit: Fresh and canned fruit is allowed, but fruit products with added sugars are not
  • Healthy Fats: Examples include avocados, olive oil, and ghee
  • Seafood
  • Fish
  • Eggs
  • Vegetables
  • Spices
  • Herbs

What foods do you have to avoid on the Whole30 Diet?

Milk, yogurt, butter, cheeses, and eggs shot on rustic wooden table.

The list of foods you need to avoid on the Whole30 Diet is rather extensive. Here are the highlights.

  • All grains, even whole grains.
  • All dairy, including cheese, yogurt, milk, ice cream, sour cream, and butter, among others
  • All soy, including soy lecithin, tofu, soy milk, and soybean oil
  • All legumes, which include peanut butter, nuts, beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas, hummus, and peanut oil
  • All sugar, even natural sugars like honey, maple syrup, and agave
  • All artificial sweeteners like Splenda, xylitol, or stevia, even in gum
  • All alcohol, even if cooked off
  • All processed food additives, such as carrageenan, sulfites, and MSG
  • All sweet treats, even if you bake them up, so prepare alternative versions made only with ingredients approved on the Whole30 Diet

What are the benefits of the Whole30 Diet?

Man sleeping soundly in his bed.

There are no scientific studies to date examining the benefits of the Whole30 Diet, so all the cited benefits are merely anecdotal. With that said, the Whole30 Diet creators say that people who successfully complete the diet program experience impressive and significant changes in their health, including weight loss, fat loss, better sleep, clearer skin, more energy, lower blood pressure, fewer food cravings, and less bloating and gas.

Because the Whole30 Diet does have quite specific rules, it also forces people to be more mindful and cognizant of the foods they put in their bodies, which can be helpful moving forward beyond the 30 days. Lastly, many people enjoy the freedom from the scale and being able to focus on how they feel rather than how much they weigh.

Why is the Whole30 Diet controversial?

An overhead shot of a bowl of grilled chicken salad on a table.

Many nutritionists and registered dieticians have issues with aspects of the Whole30 Diet or even the diet in its entirety. The primary complaint is that, to date, there have been no research studies conducted on the diet, so there is no evidence demonstrating its efficacy, health benefits, and safety, meaning it’s all based on anecdotal evidence and conjecture. Additionally, the Whole30 Diet removes certain foods and food groups that many experts consider to be nutritious, including whole grains and legumes.

Lastly, from a behavioral perspective, some people take issue with the cult-like, militant vibe induced by the rules, the need to restart if you’re not perfect, and the extreme strictness of the diet. All of this can make it too difficult and impractical for many people who would otherwise be served by following a less severe version but end up abandoning ship due to the expectations.

Sample Whole30 Diet meal plan

Sliced apples and almond butter served on red plate.

Curious about what a day of eating might look like on the Whole30 Diet? Below, we share a sample meal plan.

  • Breakfast Recipe:  Two scrambled eggs with green and red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and a side of hash browns cooked in olive oil
  • Snack: Apple slices with almond butter
  • Lunch Recipe: Lettuce wrap with chicken salad made with chicken breast, homemade mayo, celery, and carrots
  • Snack: Mixed nuts (no peanuts) and an orange
  • Dinner Recipe: Pork chop with a baked potato, salad, and Brussels sprouts
  • Snack: Honeydew

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Want to build muscle? A doctor says you should eat these foods
If you're looking to bulk up those biceps, these are the foods you should be eating
Fish fillets, chicken meat, and red meat on top of distressed white cutting boards along with nuts, cheese, dairy, and eggs.

The world of nutrition and muscle growth can be a terribly confusing one. Between the madness of the latest trends in health, fad diets, the newest "must have" workout gear, and toxic weight-loss culture, it's easy to want to throw in the towel and reach for a box of Twinkies. But tucked in, hidden in all of this confusion, there are some things about fitness and muscle growth that are just always true. The biggest truth of them all is that abs really are made in the kitchen. You can work yourself into a frenzy with a fancy gym membership, but without proper nutrition, your body is just running on toxic fumes.

Muscle building requires a good balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Dr. Noel Abood, owner and director of Solon Spine & Wellness Center in Ohio, shared with us his expert advice on the top foods one should be eating for ultimate muscle growth. So if you've been frustrated with the results of your workout routine, or are looking to bulge those biceps a bit more, here are some of the foods you'll want to add these items to your grocery list.

Read more
Wine tasting etiquette: How to look like you know what you’re doing
Spitting, tipping, pressure to buy: All the things you've always wanted to ask about wine tasting and haven't
how to hold a wine glass what is the proper way

Wine tasting is an incredibly fun and educational way to spend a vacation, extended weekend, or even just a breezy, casual afternoon. Learning the ins and outs of ancient wine-making practices and methods, differences in varietals, flavor profiles, bouquets, and aromas are all valuable lessons in the world of wine education. And let's be honest, walking around some gorgeous scenery and sipping on every millennial's favorite beverage is a pretty fabulous way to spend your time.
But wine tasting is so much more than tipsily stumbling about pretty vineyards tossing around words like "demi-sec" and "assemblage." There's a real art to be found in good wine, and being able to see and taste it is something truly beautiful. But just as walking into the Louvre and trying to analyze the world's most renowned paintings can be a little bit intimidating, so is knowing how to taste and dissect a glass of wine. For this reason, many people are too intimidated to ask some of the more awkward questions or know exactly how to act during a wine tasting. We're here to help.

How much do wine tastings cost?

Read more
4 delicious casserole recipes to try right now (it’s the comfort food you need)
These casserole recipes are classics for a reason
pizza cassserole.

Casseroles. How does one describe a casserole? For some, it conjures up the image of mothers placing a big pan of something or other on the table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For others, it's comfort food that is loaded with different ingredients. Even yet, others may not even realize what a casserole is. That's why we had to do a little digging.

Turns out, casseroles are more than that tuna noodle casserole some of us terrifyingly remember, or maybe it's that green bean casserole that seems to make its way to the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. Not many people use the word casserole anymore but make no mistake, they still exist – they just go by another name.

Read more