There are whiskey deals to be had

There’s no disputing the siren call of a bottom-shelf whiskey when you’re only planning to mix with it and you’re not overly interested in nuanced, complex flavors. But if you plan to sip it neat or on the rocks, you’ll have to spend a little more.

Fear not: Stocking your liquor cabinet with highly rated whiskeys isn’t as expensive as you think. You don’t have to spend the equivalent of a mortgage or car payment to get your hands on a well-made, complex bourbon, rye whiskey, single malt Scotch, Canadian whisky, or even an Irish whiskey. There are deals to be had for much less money. Specifically, we’re talking about bottles of memorable, sippable whiskey for less than $100.

Recommended Videos

Five great whiskeys under $100

There are decent bottles of whiskey available for around $30, but if you want something noteworthy that you’ll come back to again and again, you’ll want to fork over a few more dollars. But surprisingly, not that much more. Below, you’ll find our favorite whiskeys available for less than $100. And this isn’t bottom-shelf swill; we’re talking about award-winning, highly rated expressions that you’ll be happy to add to your home bar cart. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Henry McKenna Single Barrel Bourbon

This highly decorated bottled-in-bond, single barrel bourbon was named after an Irish immigrant turned whiskey-maker named Henry McKenna. It’s matured for a full 10 years in charred American oak barrels.

Tasting notes: This 100-proof sipping whiskey is known for its nose of vanilla beans, toffee, oak, and light herbal notes. Sipping it reveals a palate of caramelized sugar, vanilla, oak, and wintry spices. The finish is long, lingering, warming, and a nice mix of sweetness and spice.

Pikesville Rye Whiskey

This throwback brand was first distilled in Maryland in the 1890s. Like many distilleries, it closed its doors during Prohibition only to be returned to prominence by famed Kentucky distillers Heaven Hill. This award-winning rye whiskey was matured for six years in charred oak barrels and bottled at a potent 110 proof.

Tasting notes: The result is a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of chocolate, oak, and light smoke. The palate is a mix of cloves, peppery rye, vanilla, and oak. The finish is a warming mix of vanilla and peppery rye.

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Years Single Malt Whisky

It might feel like single malt Scotch whiskies are all uncomfortably expensive. That’s just not the case. There are many value single malts. One of our favorites is The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Years Single Malt Whisky. This single malt was matured for 14 years in traditional oak barrels before finishing in American oak casks that previously held West Indian rums.

Tasting notes: This creates an exciting, nuanced sipping whisky that starts with a nose of sticky toffee and tropical fruits before moving into a palate of oaky wood, toasted vanilla beans, island spices, and ripe tropical fruits. The finish is soft and sweet and leaves you craving more.

Red Breast 12-Year Irish Whiskey

While you can’t go wrong with expressions from Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W., or Bushmills, if you really want to get the most out of your Irish whiskey experience (while still spending less than $100), you’ll opt for Red Breast 12-Year. This 80-proof whiskey is known for its sublime flavor profile. Distilled in traditional pot stills, it was matured for 12 years in a combination of ex-bourbon and sherry casks.

Tasting notes: If you take a moment to nose it before your first sip, you’ll be greeted with aromas of dried cherries, ripe fruits, oaky wood, and gentle spices. Drinking it brings forth notes of sweet sherry, vanilla beans, caramel, and wintry spices. The finish is warming linger and a nice mix of sherry sweetness and baking spices.

Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky

If your only experience with Canadian whisky is Crown Royal, it’s time to broaden your horizons. We suggest you do this by buying a reasonably priced bottled of Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky. The first single barrel Canadian whisky, it has to be tasted to be believed.

Tasting notes: This 80-proof whisky is known for its nose of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, oak, and wintry spices. The palate is a symphony of caramelized sugar, vanilla, butterscotch, charred oak, and light spices. The finish is a warming mix of butterscotch, cinnamon, and spices.

Bottom line

We hope this list of great options for less than $100 opens your eyes to the world of whiskey. Just be aware that while these are our favorites, there are a lot more notable bottles in every category we listed. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a great bottle of whiskey.