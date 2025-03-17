Nothing’s more Irish than whiskey cocktails for St Patrick’s Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Redbreast Irish Whiskey ‘Treetop Sour’ Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s ‘Robin Manhattan’ Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s Flying Old Fashioned

Today is St Patrick’s Day, and if you’d like to celebrate with classic Irish whiskey drinks then we have you covered. These recipes use Redbreast Irish Whiskey for its robust flavors that are perfect for cheering for today.

Valeria Catterini, the Senior Brand Director at Jameson Irish Whiskey & Redbreast Irish Whiskey, has advice on making the perfect Old Fashioned: “The key to making a good old fashioned cocktail lies in the preparation method: I recommend stirring your drink, rather than shaking with ice as this will help keep the whiskey’s character and balance intact while also maintaining the liquid’s delicate flavors without introducing too much air or dilution. For an elevated twist on the Flying Old Fashioned, replace the sugar syrup by making up an easy syrup with equal parts Coconut Water + Caster Sugar.”

Redbreast Irish Whiskey ‘Treetop Sour’

Ingredients:

50ml Redbreast 12-Year-Old 20ml Fresh Lemon Juice 20ml

1:1 Sugar Syrup

15ml Egg White

2 Orange Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake without ice for 5 seconds. Then add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with discarded lemon coin & grated nutmeg

Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s ‘Robin Manhattan’

Ingredients:

50ml Redbreast 18-Year-Old

25ml Antica Formula

Method:

Add all ingredients to a Mixing Glass. Fill to the top with ice and gently stir for 15 seconds before straining into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s Flying Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

60ml Redbreast 15-Year-Old

10ml 1:1 Sugar Syrup

1 Aromatic Bitters

1 Chocolate Bitters

Method: