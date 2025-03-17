 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Nothing’s more Irish than whiskey cocktails for St Patrick’s Day

Celebrate all things Irish with these drinks

By
whiskey cocktails st patricks day fy25 redbreast alwayson rb18 manhattan bottle 16x9 1
Redbreast Irish Whiskey

Today is St Patrick’s Day, and if you’d like to celebrate with classic Irish whiskey drinks then we have you covered. These recipes use Redbreast Irish Whiskey for its robust flavors that are perfect for cheering for today.

Valeria Catterini, the Senior Brand Director at Jameson Irish Whiskey & Redbreast Irish Whiskey, has advice on making the perfect Old Fashioned: “The key to making a good old fashioned cocktail lies in the preparation method: I recommend stirring your drink, rather than shaking with ice as this will help keep the whiskey’s character and balance intact while also maintaining the liquid’s delicate flavors without introducing too much air or dilution. For an elevated twist on the Flying Old Fashioned, replace the sugar syrup by making up an easy syrup with equal parts Coconut Water + Caster Sugar.”

Recommended Videos

Redbreast Irish Whiskey ‘Treetop Sour’

Redbreast Irish Whiskey
Redbreast Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Redbreast 12-Year-Old 20ml Fresh Lemon Juice 20ml
  • 1:1 Sugar Syrup
  • 15ml Egg White
  • 2 Orange Bitters

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake without ice for 5 seconds.
  2. Then add ice and shake hard for 10 seconds.
  3. Double strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with discarded lemon coin & grated nutmeg

Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s ‘Robin Manhattan’

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Redbreast 18-Year-Old
  • 25ml Antica Formula

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a Mixing Glass.
  2. Fill to the top with ice and gently stir for 15 seconds before
  3. straining into a chilled coupette.
  4. Garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s Flying Old Fashioned

Redbreast Irish Whiskey
Redbreast Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 60ml Redbreast 15-Year-Old
  • 10ml 1:1 Sugar Syrup
  • 1 Aromatic Bitters
  • 1 Chocolate Bitters

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a Mixing Glass.
  2. Fill to the top with ice and gently stir for 10 seconds.
  3. Strain into a chilled Rocks glass filled with cubed ice.
  4. Garnish with a large orange twist

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get your guava on with the Guavabuena tequila cocktail
A fresh tequila cocktail for spring
ESPOLÒN GUAVABUENA

While we love the traditional cocktail fruit flavors of lemon, lime, and strawberry, sometimes you're after something different. If you're interested in taking your cocktails in a new direction this season, you can follow the trends for spring flavors by incorporating exotic fruits into your drinks.

The guava is a juicy tropical fruit commonly found in South and Central America, and it has attractive pink flesh as well as a sweet, pear-like flavor with a floral or vanilla hint to it. It's a great partner for tequila, with its fruity flavors, so the team at Espolòn Tequila have come up with a cocktail featuring the two in combination.

Read more
Spring is in the air with these bourbon cocktails
Warmer weather means it's time for light and fruity cocktails
George Dickel Cascade Celebration

Spring is in the air, so it's time for a change in cocktail habits. We're moving away from the dark, spirit-heavy drinks of winter and into the lighter, fruitier drinks of spring. If you're after bourbon recipes for this time, then we have a selection from bourbon brand George Dickel to set you up for spring.
George Dickel Cascade Celebration
Ingredients:

.5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond
.25 oz. Triple Sec
2 Dashes gentian bitters
2 Dashes aromatic bitters
2.5oz Champagne

Read more
Raise a glass with these gin cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day
Whiskey and Guinness aren't the only ways to celebrate
Wilde Apples

When it comes to toasting St. Patrick's Day, Irish whiskey might be the obvious choice of spirit -- but it's not your only option! If you'd like to expand your cocktail repertoire or if you simply prefer other spirits, then you can still get into the holiday mood with these themed cocktails. They use Aviation American Gin for its smooth character and soft flavors, that go well with apple, allspice, and even pineapple in these Irish-themed cocktail recipes.
Wilde Apples

Credit: Holly Hazen

Read more