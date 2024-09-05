 Skip to main content
What is Montepulciano wine? This underrated wine should be on your radar

You'd never know this exquisite wine is so affordable

A red wine glass and wine.
We’ve often admitted that the world of wine can be a confusing one. Especially Italian wines. And while the wine we’re discussing today, Montepulciano, is one of our absolute favorites, it certainly falls under this confounding canopy. Montepulciano is an Italian grape varietal from which Montepulciano wine is made. Sounds simple enough, right? Not exactly. The problem is that there is a series of Italian wines that sound (and, in many ways, are) the same: Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, and, of course, Montepulciano. The differences between these wines could fill a whole separate article, so we’ll save that for another time. Today, we’re discussing Montepulciano, which is the most accessible, least pretentious, and our favorite of the group.

What kind of wine is Montepulciano?

Red wine being poured into a glass
Montepulciano is an Italian wine that comes from the grape of the same name. It is most often made into a fruity and acidic, perfectly balanced red, but can also be beautifully crafted into a magnificent rosé. Today, we’ll be focusing on the red variety.

While there are certain examples of this particular varietal that do well with age, Montepulciano is most often enjoyed in its youth, expressing lively and fruity notes that do well when enjoyed fresh. Those that have been aged for at least two years are known as Riserva bottles.

Where does Montepulciano grow?

Most Montepulciano on the market today is grown and made in Italy’s Abruzzo region, located in the Central/Eastern part of the country. Abruzzo, though, is not the only region known for producing this delicious varietal. Tuscany, Puglia, Umbria, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, and Marche are also known for their Montepulciano.

Though not as popular as their Italian cousins, there are plenty of Montepulciano wines that are made in other parts of the world such as Australia and Texas.

What does Montepulciano taste like?

Red wine swirling in glass
Velvety and deep crimson, Montepulciano gives away its richness and fullness of body before the drinker even takes a first sip. Dominated by flavors of cherry, cranberry, and plum, this tannic wine is very sippable despite its bolder flavors. That is because it is so perfectly balanced in its acidity and can bring in softer notes like violet and lavender. In more aged varieties, one can expect to find richer, fuller, darker notes of coffee, leather, and tobacco with hints of herbs like oregano.

Is Montepulciano wine dry or sweet?

Montepulciano wine is considered dry to off-dry due to its alcohol content of 11.5–13.5%. Dry wines usually have a higher ABV percentage as they contain little to no residual sugar. “Off-dry” wines are those with an 11–12.5% ABV, while “dry” wines have an ABV of 12.5% and above.

What is Montepulciano wine similar to?

Montepulciano is often compared to its fellow Italian wine, Sangiovese. Both are Italian in origin, of course, but the parallels don’t stop there. Both wines are known for their dark fruit flavors and tremendous balance as well as medium to full tannins. Where these two wines differ, however, is in their flavors themselves. Montepulciano is known for being very fruit-forward, while Sangiovese is earthier and more herbaceous in flavor.

Syrah is another comparable wine with Montepulciano as the two are deeply rich and tannic with the ability to cut through fat-heavy dishes.

Food pairings for Montepulciano

Dinner with red wine
Montepulciano’s significant tannins make it an excellent choice to pair with fatty, meaty dishes like steaks, hamburgers, and sausage-topped pizzas. We also love Montepulciano with hearty tomato-based sauces like ragu or creamy cheese-based sauces poured atop homemade pasta.

In cooler months, it’s the perfect wine to serve with comforting, slow-cooked meals like braises and stews. Of course, it’s also fabulous when enjoyed on its own with nothing but the warm glow of a fireplace.

How to serve Montepulciano

Best served in a medium or full-bodied red wine glass, Montepulciano should be served between 60 and 68 degrees after decanting for at least 30 minutes.

Reasons to drink Montepulciano

Hands toasting with red wine
While there are a million wonderful things to be said for the Cabernet Sauvignons and the Pinot Noirs of the world, we love to embrace and give praise to the less popular red wine varietals, the underdogs. Montepulciano is a delicious red wine that is beautiful when paired with a rich meal or enjoyed on its own and can stand up to any of its more popular counterparts in any blind taste test.

In addition to the cool points for being contrarian in your wine selection, Montepulciano is also a more budget-friendly red wine option due to its slightly more humble reputation. Because it isn’t necessarily one of the big players in the wine world, it isn’t difficult to find an exquisite bottle of Montepulciano for less than $20.

We also love this wine for its ability to pair with an enormous range of foods, but still be tame enough to enjoy on its own.

Whatever your reason for giving Montepulciano a try, it’s a good one.

