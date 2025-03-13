What is flank steak? The underrated cut that deserves more attention

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where flank steak comes from The best ways to cook flank steak Why marinades work so well The secret to slicing flank steak the right way Flank steak’s place in global cuisine Flank steak is also budget-friendly

Flank steak doesn’t get as much love as other beef cuts because you don’t see the thick, marbled cut that steals the show at a steakhouse, but it’s one of the most underrated cuts of beef. I’ve cooked my fair share of steaks, and flank steak always surprises me with its deep flavor and versatility.

Whether you’re grilling, pan-searing, or slicing it up, this lean, flavorful cut is an unsuspecting gem when cooked the right way. But what is flank steak good for in particular? Let’s break it down and make sure you know how to get the most out of this budget-friendly cut.

Where flank steak comes from

Flank steak comes from the lower abdominal area of the cow, right behind the chest. It doesn’t have the same delicious, buttery fat as a ribeye or filet mignon, but what it lacks in tenderness, it makes up for in rich flavor. Because flank steak is muscular and lean, it requires proper preparation, like marinating and slicing against the grain, to bring out its best qualities. It’s a workhorse cut that holds up well to bold seasonings and quick, high-heat cooking methods.

Flank steak vs. other similar cuts

People often confuse flank steak with other lean cuts, but there are notable differences:

Skirt steak vs Flank steak: Skirt steak is even thinner, has more fat, and has a looser grain. It is more tender but also requires a fast sear.

Hanger steak vs Flank steak: Hanger steak has more marbling and tenderness, often called the “butcher’s steak.”

Bavette vs Flank steak: Bavette, also known as sirloin flap, has a similar grain but is slightly fattier and juicier.

The best ways to cook flank steak

Flank steak shines when cooked hot and fast or low and slow; it seems that anything in between risks making it too tough. So that’s definitely something to look out for because it’s really easy to get this part wrong. Here are the best methods on how to cook flank steak:

Grilling

Flank steak is actually one of the best cuts for grilling; it absolutely thrives on the grill. A hot grill caramelizes the outside while keeping the inside tender. Cook over high heat for 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare, then let it rest before slicing.

Pan-searing

A cast-iron skillet is wonderful for everything, and flank steak is no exception. Heat the pan until smoking, add oil, and sear each side for 2-3 minutes. Butter-basting in the last minute adds richness.

Broiling

For an easy, hands-off method, broiling is an excellent option. Place the steak on a wire rack over a drip pan and broil for 4-5 minutes per side, flipping once. This method works well for thick flank steaks that need even heat.

Slow cooking

If you want the most tender bite possible, you can easily grab a flank steak and use it for braises and stews. Slow-cooking for 6-8 hours in a flavorful broth breaks down the tough fibers.

Why marinades work so well

What is flank steak without a marinade? Likely tough and rubbery! A good marinade infuses flavor and tenderizes the meat. Ingredients like citrus, vinegar, and soy sauce help break down muscle fibers while adding depth. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, but ideally, experts over at Food Network suggest that 6-8 hours is the sweet spot. 4-12 hours.

The secret to slicing flank steak the right way

Among the biggest mistakes that people make when working with flank steak is slicing it wrong. Flank steak has long muscle fibers, and if you cut with the grain, you’ll end up with chewy bites. Always slice against the grain, as Bobbly Flay shows us how to do because this shortens the fibers and makes each bite easier on your teeth. A sharp knife and thin slices make all the difference.

How to use flank steak in recipes

Flank steak is a great addition to various dishes. Some of my favorite ways to use it are:

Tacos & fajitas: Flank steak absorbs seasonings beautifully, making it perfect for Tex-Mex dishes.

Stir-fries: Thin slices cook quickly and soak up flavorful sauces.

Salads: Toss grilled flank steak over greens with a bright vinaigrette.

Sandwiches: Sliced flank steak makes an incredible steak sandwich or cheesesteak.

This cut is endlessly versatile, especially when paired with strong flavors.

Flank steak’s place in global cuisine

You may not have realized how flank steak is commonly used in some of your favorite dishes around the world, but if you wanted to go international for the dinner menu, here are some tasty ideas that feature flank steak front and center:

Argentina: Used in asado, often paired with chimichurri sauce.

Mexico: The go-to cut for carne asada.

China: Found in classic stir-fry dishes, marinated with soy, ginger, and garlic.

France: Served as bavette steak with shallot sauce.

Flank steak is also budget-friendly

Flank steak is a value cut that won’t set you back too much. Compared to ribeye or filet mignon, it’s significantly cheaper per pound, which is perfect for feeding a crowd without breaking the bank. Since it takes on flavors so well, it works beautifully in simple marinades and quick-cook meals, proving you don’t need an expensive steak for a fantastic dish.