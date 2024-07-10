 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What is chai? Everything you need to know

A guide to chai tea

By
Indian chai in a white cup with floating star anise.
Mae Mu / Unsplash

“Chai” is a word tea lovers tend to throw around, especially when ordering drinks such as the popular chai tea latte. But have you stopped to consider: “what is chai”? Some of us know we love the taste of chai, yet aren’t quite sure what it contains. The word chai itself means “tea” in Hindi, yet in the U.S., the term chai generally refers to chai tea. In this guide, we’ll dive into all the “what is chai tea” questions you might have, including what it tastes like, where to find it and what to include as you learn how to make delicious Chai tea.

What is chai?

chai-tea-latte
Roberto Cervantes / Pexels

In the U.S., chai typically refers to a black tea that is mixed with unique Indian spices, such as cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, clovers, ginger, and black peppercorns. These spices give chai its unique taste which is brewed as a hot tea and frequently enjoyed with cream or milk added in.

Recommended Videos

There are quite a few variations of the way chai tea can be enjoyed, as each culture has put its unique spin on this drink. While chai tea is most popular in India, it originated out of British colonization. Today, chai tea is enjoyed all over the world.

What is in chai tea?

chai-tea-honey
Julissa Helmuth / Pexels
Despite different variations, all chai is made of the same basic ingredients: tea, spices, milk or cream, and some form of sweetener. Here’s a breakdown of a basic chai tea:

Tea

Most often, chai tea will contain black tea as the base, although some people may use a mixture of different teas and spices to create a customized chai blend. Using black tea also provides the option of using decaffeinated black tea if you don’t want to consume caffeine. Most standard cups of black tea contain about 50 mg of caffeine (about half of an average cup of coffee).

Milk

Part of what makes chai tea so enjoyable for most of us is the creamy texture. Although you can enjoy it without milk or cream, most people order it with some form of milk. A standard chai tea comes with whole milk, but there are lots of variations that can accommodate different dietary preferences, including dairy-free and plant-based milk alternatives. Using almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, coconut milk, or other dairy-free milk options, however, could result in a slightly different taste for your chai tea.

Sweetener

Chai tea is usually sweetened with regular white sugar (adjusted to taste) or sometimes unrefined cane sugar. However, it can also be enjoyed without any sweetener at all or with an alternative sweetener. Some people use zero-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda or sweet-n-low to keep the calories in the drink down or use natural sweeteners like monk fruit or stevia. Honey is also a great option to give your chai tea a hint of natural sweetness.

Where to find chai tea

Variety of Indian masala chai spices - star anise, cloves and cinnamon on a plate.
VD Photography / Unsplash

Chai tea bags are easy to find at nearly any grocery store or market in the tea aisle, commonly packaged by well-known tea brands like Tazo and Bigelow. Of course, the other option is to make your chai tea from scratch at home if you’re looking to recreate authentic, homemade Indian chai tea. While on the go, you can find Chai tea at Starbucks Teavana shops or local coffee shops that also serve tea. Ordering your chai tea at Starbucks gives you a ton of flexibility with their customizable flavoring and add-in options, allowing you to craft the perfect chai tea that matches your flavor preferences.

What is chai tea vs. chai latte?

chai tea
Nipanan Lifestyle / Unsplash

Ordering a chai tea while at a restaurant or coffee shop sounds simple until you find different variations, such as the “chai tea latte” on the menu. A chai tea is simply a freshly brewed cup of chai tea with whole milk. Chai tea is made by allowing the tea leaves and chai spices to infused into water and adding milk. On the other hand, a chai tea latte uses steamed milk (such as in a latte made with espresso), which creates a creamy, frothy, and smooth texture to the drink.

A chai tea is a great option if you prefer a stronger tea flavor, as it uses less milk than a chai latte. On the other hand, if you want to indulge in something creamy and sweeter, you’ll love a chai latte as a treat. In the U.S., chai tea lattes are also enjoyed cold as iced chai tea lattes. Since iced chai teas are served on ice, you can expect the cold version to have a milder, lighter taste.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
What exactly is a latte? All about this beloved drink
What makes a latte so delicious?
Latte

Everywhere you turn -- from Starbucks to Dunkin' -- lattes are being advertised. Classic, iced, mocha or even seasonal flavors like the pumpkin spice latte showcase this delicious espresso drink in endless varieties. Yet, in its basic form, a latte is a delicious classic crafted espresso drink that never goes out of style. While many of us enjoy ordering our favorite lattes, few stop to appreciate what ingredients make up this drink and how the unique art of crafting one plays into the final result. Before you order your next latte, we'll answer all of your "what is a latte" questions and explore the creation process. Whether you make lattes at home or order them while on the go, you'll soon have a newfound appreciation for this beloved espresso drink.
What is a latte?

Called a latte here in the U.S., this drink originated in Italy as the caffé latte. Made with espresso and steamed milk, a latte requires only two ingredients in its basic form. Of course, modern adaptations of the drink, such as a Pistachio Latte, require additional flavorings and ingredients. Part of what makes a latte unique is the ratio between steamed milk and espresso. In most standard lattes, a 1:3 ratio is used, meaning one part espresso is used to three parts steamed milk. However, the ratio between steamed milk and espresso can vary depending on the size of the latte and who makes it.

Read more
There’s a reason you can find good, affordable white wine more easily than red
A splurge that doesn't have to break the bank
White wine in glass swirling

For many occasions, be it an anniversary, birthday, work promotion, or just any old Thursday, we love to splurge on a truly great bottle of wine. To be sure, there are many options to choose from when it comes to prestigious bottles, and selecting just the right one is often part of the fun. But when looking for that splurge-worthy bottle, have you ever noticed that white wines are more often far less expensive than red wines? No, it isn't just in your imagination. The truth is, white wines - even the extraordinary, award-winning, impeccable bottles - are generally far less expensive than red wines of the same caliber. But why?

There is a simple reason white wines are generally cheaper than red. The production of white wine is a far less arduous and labor-intensive process than that of red wine. The white winemaking steps are shorter and less involved and, therefore, more cost-effective at the top, which trickles down onto the wine's price tag. Red winemaking has many labor-intensive steps that white winemaking doesn't (as often) entail, such as barrel aging and cellar storage. And, of course, the costlier the production process, the more expensive the product will be. Simply put, white wine is easier to make and, therefore, cheaper.
Don't judge the price tag

Read more
I’m putting kiwifruit in my Gin & Tonic and you should too
It's sharp, it's tangy, and it adds a delicious note to your G&T
Spanish gin tonic

For a simple drink, the gin & tonic allows endless variations. Of course you can change out the gin and tonic water you're using, but something I've been playing with recently is garnishes. It's easy to overlook a garnish as just a bit of pretty thrown in at the end of making a drink, but in fact they can significantly affect the taste and scent of your drink, and they can elevate it to something really special.

Ninety percent of G&Ts you'll have served to you in a bar with come with a slice of either lemon or lime. And those are fine -- they are classics for a reason. But my new favorite garnish is something quite unexpected: slices of kiwifruit.

Read more